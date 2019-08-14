Six Upcoming Tata Cars Spied On Test – Buzzard To Altroz

Tata Motors is gearing up for an onslaught of product launches during the upcoming festive season and six of them have been spied testing recently

While Tata Motors, Indian homegrown automaker launched a number of extremely good looking and value-for-money products in the past couple of years, changing the fortunes for the brand, the slump in the auto industry has not left Tata untouched as the automaker’s sales have also reduced drastically.

To counter the ongoing sales crunch, Tata Motors is planning an onslaught of products, most of which have been spied undergoing tests on the Indian roads, which means their launch is imminent. Here’s a list of six such vehicles-

1. Tata Buzzard 7 Seater SUV

Tata recently previewed the Tata Harrier based 7-seater Buzzard SUV at the Geneva Motor Show 2019. The additional third-row seat model was announced back at Auto Expo 2018 where Tata showcased the Harrier as the H5X concept. There were some reports suggesting Tata will name the new SUV as Cassini, however, it is not confirmed as of now.

While the Harrier gets a detuned version of the Multijet engine, it is expected that Tata will add more power and torque to the Buzzards’ engine. The 2.0-litre Kryotec diesel engine could generate 170hp and 350Nm of torque. Also on offer will be a Hyundai sourced 6-speed automatic gearbox, which the Harrier is missing as of now.

Just like the five-seat version, the seven-seat Harrier will be based on Land Rover’s D8 platform and will have a 62mm longer rear overhang to accommodate the third row of seats.

2. 2020 Tata Tiago Facelift

The popular Tata Tiago compact hatchback changed the fortunes for the Indian automaker thanks to its unique design, features and attractive pricing. Launched back in 2015, the small car is yet to receive any facelift for long now, and Tata might soon launch the facelifted Tiago with a new BS-VI engine, refreshed design and added features.



Tata will also discontinue the 1.05-litre Revotorq diesel engine in the Tiago to consolidate rising cost of BS-VI technology. Tata Tiago directly competes against the Hyundai Santro and Maruti Suzuki Wagon R, both of which were launched in a new avatar very recently.

3. 2020 Tata Tigor Facelift

Another Tata on our list is the Tiago based compact sedan Tigor. It has been reported that the Tata Tigor facelift will do away with the 1.05-litre diesel engine and instead add a BS-VI 1.2-litre petrol engine. Expected to launch by the end of the year, Tata Tigor will get an updated and more aggressive design on the lines of soon to be launched Altroz premium hatchback.

The cabin is also expected to get a host of new-age features including added safety and connectivity features. Interestingly, Tata updated the Tigor only last year in October, adding some style elements to the sedan.

4. 2020 Tata Nexon Facelift

When it was launched, Tata Nexon made all sort of buzz attracting a lot buyers. However, with the arrival of Hyundai Venue and Mahindra XUV300, Nexon is somewhat on the backseat with severe sales decline. And now that Maruti Suzuki will bring the updated Vitara Brezza, Tata Nexon’s sales could decline further.

To counter the growing threat, Tata will soon launch the updated Nexon that was spied recently with a minor facelift and a BS-VI engine. Tata Nexon will also get features like cruise control to lure customers.

5. Tata Harrier AT, 4X4

Launched early this year, the Tata Harrier has turned out to be a success for the Indian car manufacturer for the budget SUV buyers looking for a spacious and good-looking car with a striking personality. Tata missed out on automatic transmission and sunroof at the time of the launch.

Now that the competition is catching up, Tata has decided to adorn the Harrier with these missing features. The Tata Harrier update will also include conversion to the BS-VI ready engine, as the new emission norms will come into force from 1st April, 2020.

Also, the power is expected to bump from 140 PS to 170 PS, as some reports state. Currently, the Harrier is being powered by a FCA-sourced 2.0-litre Kryotec engine that produces 140 PS and 350 Nm output and is mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox only.

6. Tata Altroz Premium Hatchback

Tata Motors will be launching the Altroz hatchback soon in India to compete against Maruti Suzuki Baleno, Hyundai Elite i20, Honda Jazz and Volkswagen Polo. The Altroz is based on ALFA (Agile Light Flexible Advanced) platform and it adorns Impact Design 2.0 debuted in the Harrier.

The five-seater is looking to make a strong statement in the domestic market and it will be powered by a 1.2-litre petrol engine connected to either a manual or an automatic transmission. The interior boasts sporty details and the top-end variants comprise of a large touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity among several upmarket and convenience features.