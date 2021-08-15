Simple One Electric Scooter (Ola Rival) Launched At Rs. 1.09 Lakh

Simple One will be offered in 13 states initially and its bookings have commenced; comes with a claimed range of 236 km in IDC conditions

Simple Energy has today announced the launch of its first electric scooter in the domestic market, on the same day Ola S1 entered the EV scene with a starting price of Rs. 99,999 (ex-showroom). The Simple One has been priced competitively at Rs. 1.09 lakh and reservations will commence for a refundable token amount of Rs. 1,947 at its official website.

The Bengaluru-based electric vehicle startup’s One will be manufactured at its production facility in Hosur, Tamil Nadu. It has an annual production capacity of one million vehicles in its phase one and the zero-emission scooter will be available across 13 states initially including Tamil Nadu, Delhi, Goa, Uttar Pradesh and Karnataka.

It competes against the newly launched Ola S1 and S1 Pro, Bajaj Chetak and Ather 450X and is equipped with a 4.8 kWh portable Li-ion battery pack that tips the weighing scale at just over 6 kg. The 4.8 kWh battery pack is uniquely integrated that one part of the battery is fixed and the other can be removed for charging at home or your office.

Simple Energy says more than 300 charging stations will be established over the next seven months across the 13 states. The One is offered in four colour choices namely Red, White, Black and Blue. The Simple Loop charger will come with the capacity to charge the scooter up to 2.5 km of riding range in just a minute.

Besides attractive pricing, the Simple One has a class-leading riding range of 203 km in Eco mode on a single charge and 236 km in IDC conditions while the top speed is claimed at 105 mph. It is said to accelerate from zero to 50 mph in just 3.6 seconds, and 0-40 kmph in 2.95 seconds. The features list boast a seven-inch digital cluster, navigation, Bluetooth, TPMS, geo-fencing, etc.

It has an under-storage capacity of 30 litres and rides on 12-inch wheels. The electric scooter segment is certainly heating up with the arrival of new brands and startups and it will play a key role in the gradual transition towards adapting eco-friendly vehicles across India.