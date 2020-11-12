Seven-Seater Tata Gravitas To Launch In India In Early 2021

Tata Gravitas will be powered by a 2.0-litre diesel engine producing 170 PS and 350 Nm, as the Harrier

Tata Motors was on a launch spree earlier this year as the facelifted Tiago, Tigor and Nexon along with the updated Harrier, all-new Altroz and Nexon EV came to the fore in quick succession. At the 2020 Auto Expo, the production version of the Gravitas hit the show floor, fuelling anticipations that it would enter the domestic market in the followed months.

However, due to the health crisis and the massive drop in sales volumes, the homegrown manufacturer elected to postpone the launch of the three-row Gravitas. We all know that Tata is working on two new products, one being the Gravitas and the other being the production-spec HBX micro SUV that could be dubbed the Hornbill but the individual launch timeframes are left to be guessed.

It appears that the Gravitas will debut in the final quarter of this financial year (January to March 2021 period) while the Hornbill will follow at a later period next year. The Gravitas will certainly help in consolidating the brand’s SUV portfolio and it will likely help in keeping the recent momentum the brand has endured, as it has been posting stellar YoY sales growth over the last three months.

The Gravitas and Harrier has almost everything in common except for subtle design updates and room for more occupants courtesy of the third row of seats. As for the dimensions, the Gravitas will be 63 mm longer and 80 mm taller while the wheelbase length will be identical to the five-seater Harrier. The equipment list is also expected to mimic that of the Harrier.

A large floating touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, electronic parking brake, TFT digital instrument cluster, multi-functional steering wheel with mounted control, an upscale interior finish with use of high quality materials, nine-speaker JBL audio, cooled glovebox, etc will more likely be part of the equipment package.

The seven-seater will take on MG Hector Plus and the second generation Mahindra XUV500 bound for early 2021. As for the performance, the Gravitas will use a 2.0-litre four-cylinder diesel engine, developing a maximum power output of 170 PS and 350 Nm. It will be paired with either a six-speed manual or a six-speed torque converter AT.