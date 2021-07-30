Seven-Seater Jeep Meridian Spied Revealing New Details In India

Jeep Meridian will likely go on sale in early 2022 and it could be powered by a more powerful version of the 2.0-litre diesel engine

It is no secret that Jeep India has been working on a three-row SUV based on the Compass, which received a facelift earlier this year. Reports indicate that it could be christened the Meridian and it will compete against a host of seven-seater SUVs including Hyundai Alcazar, Tata Safari, upcoming Mahindra XUV700, MG Hector Plus and others in the competitive space.

The Jeep Meridian will more likely debut in the early parts of next year and the Ranjangaon facility could be utilised to amp up the exports to markets like Latin America. The prototype you see here is in a near-production state suggesting that the launch may not be too far away and it follows the design philosophy seen in the Compass as expected.

The exterior of the Meridian looks to have been inspired by Jeep’s Grand Wagoneer with multi-slated vertical grille assembly, rectangular-shaped headlights, wide air inlet, high bonnet structure that dips down on the edges, pronounced wheel arches, newly designed U-shaped alloy wheels, longer rear overhang, raked front windshield and slightly sloping roofline.

The Jeep Meridian will have a longer wheelbase compared to the five-seater Compass and it could be offered in six- and seven-seater configurations. The extended rear overhang should allow for a roomy interior especially the third-row occupants. The rear comprises updated LED taillights, bumper, and a tweaked tailgate courtesy of the changes made to accommodate the final row.

The cabin will boast changes compared to the facelifted Compass but the basic layout and the features list will largely resemble its smaller sibling. The surface and material finishes will be different while wooden trim on the dashboard and door panels add for more upscale nature.

The equipment list will feature a 10.25-inch digital cluster, latest UConnect 5 touchscreen infotainment system, EPB, ventilated front seats, panoramic sunroof, eight-way adjustable front seats, around view camera and so on.

As for the performance, the Jeep Meridian will likely be powered by a 1.4-litre petrol engine delivering 162 PS and 250 Nm while the versatile 2.0-litre four-pot diesel is expected to churn out more than 200 PS. A six-speed manual and a seven-speed DCT could be available with an all-wheel-drive system in the top-end variants.