Seven-Seater Hyundai Creta Grand (Alcazar) Launched In Mexico

Hyundai Creta Grand is offered only with a seven-seater layout in Mexico and is available in two different trims

Hyundai Motor India Limited introduced the Alcazar three-row SUV in June 2021 and it has been well received in the domestic market. The Alcazar, derived from Creta, competes against Tata Safari (derived from Harrier), MG Hector Plus (derived from Hector), and the all-new Mahindra XUV700 and is priced between Rs. 16.30 lakh and Rs. 20.15 lakh (ex-showroom).

The Creta is exported from Hyundai’s local facility in Sriperumbudur, Tamil Nadu to several international markets and is popular in many Latin American markets. The South Korean auto major has now announced the launch of the Alcazar rebranded as the Creta Grand in Mexico and is priced at MP 455,000 (Rs. 16.80 lakh approximately) for the base GLS Premium variant.

The top-spec Limited AT costs MS 498,000 (Rs. 18.40 lakh approximately). Compared to the India-spec Hyundai Alcazar, the Creta Grand on sale in Mexico looks similar inside and out. The exterior boasts 18-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels, dark chrome-accented front grille, chromed-out door handles, silver-painted roof rails, lowly positioned fog lamps on the front bumper, front and rear skid plates, and black finished pillars.

Other highlights in the three-row SUV are wraparound LED tail lamps, boot-integrated spoiler with high mounted stop lamp, a chrome strip connecting the tail lamps with ALCAZAR name written on it, sharp fin antenna, faux dual exhaust tips, and so on. While the India-spec Alcazar can be had as both six- and seven-seater, it is sold only in the seven-seater layout in Mexico.

The equipment list of the Hyundai Creta Grand comprises a 10.25-inch HD touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, Hyundai’s BlueLink, 10.25-inch fully-digital instrumentation, wireless smartphone charging facility, panoramic sunroof, multi-colour ambient lighting, automatic climate control system, and powered seat arrangement.

As for the performance, the same 2.0-litre naturally aspirated petrol kicks out 159 PS and 191 Nm but is paired with a six-speed torque converter automatic transmission only while India gets a six-speed MT as standard. A 1.5-litre four-cylinder diesel engine develops 115 PS and 250 Nm in India and is not available in Mexico.