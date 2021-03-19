Seven-Seater Ford Equator SUV Unveiled; Bigger Than Endeavour

Ford Equator will go on sale in China on March 28 and is produced by the Jiangling-Ford JV; has bigger proportions than the Endeavour

In the Chinese market, the global automotive giants join hands with local manufacturers to form joint ventures mainly for the distribution and production of models. It is quite often we see brands concentrating specifically on China to come up with country-specific passenger cars as the Chinese prefer more space at the rear and the sheer size of the market can be considered as another reason.

The global brands’ sales numbers are heavily impacted by the market scenario that exists in China as well. Ford has recently been consolidating its SUV portfolio while investing heavily in bringing out new electric vehicles. Today, the Blue Oval has revealed a new three-row SUV for China known as the Equator. It is manufactured by the Jiangling-Ford JV.

The Ford Equator measures a length of 4,905 mm, width of 1,930 mm and stands 1,755 mm tall with a wheelbase length of 2,865 mm. It has bigger proportions than the Everest (or Endeavour as we know in India) but is slightly smaller than the Explorer family-based SUV. The seven-seater will act as a direct competitor to the Jeep Grand Commander, which is retailed only in China.

It has a striking exterior comprising a large U-shaped black front grille with chrome inserts, a split LED headlamp cluster with LED Daytime Running Lights on top in a boomerang shape, a tri-beam headlamp mounted in the bumper, a lower central air intake, skid plate up front and rear, dual exhaust pipes, chromed window line, large greenhouse with tall pillars, upright boot, horizontal LED tail lamps, etc.

The upright exterior elements give a rugged stance to the three-row SUV and it can also be had with six seats. On the inside, the Ford Equator features a twin 12.3-inch display (one for the touchscreen and the other for digital instrument cluster), dual-tone theme, upmarket wooden trims, a dual-pane sunroof, individual armrest for the middle row, quilted dash stitching, leather seat upholstery and multi-functional steering wheel.

The seven-seater is equipped with a 2.0-litre four-pot turbo petrol engine with EcoBoost technology and it delivers a maximum power output of 221 horsepower and 360 Nm of peak torque. It is paired with a six-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission sending power to only the front wheels as standard and an all-wheel-drive configuration can be had as an option.