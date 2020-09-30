Seven-Seater Ford Equator SUV Leaked Ahead Of Launch

Ford Equator will likely go on sale in Q1 2021 in China and it will be powered by a 2.0-litre turbo petrol engine making 221 horsepower

The Equator is a seven-seater SUV from the Blue Oval exclusively for the Chinese market and it is manufactured under the Jiangling-Ford joint venture. The details of the premium SUV have been out including its performance numbers and dimensions and it will likely be unveiled in the coming months before going on sale in the first quarter of next year.

Just as every other global auto giant, Ford has been looking to make a big impact in China with the country specific products as the sheer volume nature and the preference of the customers wanting to have a roomier cabin than usual are sorted out. The Equator does not fall out of place compared to the global range of SUVs from the American brand.

It measures a length of 4,905 mm, width of 1,930 mm and stands 1,755 mm tall with a wheelbase length of 2,865 mm. The Equator will likely compete against the popular Jeep Grand Commander, the Hyundai Palisade and the Toyota Highlander in the Chinese market. Up front, the chrome treated front grille sits in the middle of sleek LED headlights and boomerang-shaped LED Daytime Running Lights.



The wide grille and its inserts reminisce the global Ford SUVs and the lower grille has honeycomb inserts. The prominent chrome trimmed fog lamp housing has grille vents perhaps for cooling purposes. Other highlighting design details are chromed window line, grey roof rails, round shaped wheel arches, sharp-looking ORVMs, raked windshield ensuring a large greenhouse, etc.

The rear features bold EQUATOR lettering on the tailgate, horizontal LED tail lamps connected by a thick LED strip with Ford badge mounted in the middle, dual rectangular exhaust pipes, skid plate and a large tailgate. As for the performance, the Ford Equator comes equipped with a 2.0-litre turbocharged four-cylinder petrol engine developing a maximum power output of 221 horsepower.



Ford will more likely offer the Equator with 4×4 configuration in the top-end variants. The SUV may not be made available outside China ever. Recently, Ford launched the Endeavour Sport edition in three colours priced at around Rs. 35.12 lakh (ex-showroom).