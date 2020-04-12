Seven-Seat Jeep Compass SUV Launch Expected Next Year

7-seat Jeep Compass was spotted testing for the first time ever in December 2019, while its launch will likely launch early next year as a more spacious alternative to the regular version

In December last year, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles was spied testing the upcoming seven-seat SUV on a public road for the first time ever. The new model will be based on the Jeep Compass and should mark the return of the Wagoneer range of vehicles. The new SUV will be sold in regular and premium versions, with the latter likely to be called Grand Wagoneer.

The new model is in its initial stages of testing. The India-bound 7-seater sibling of the Jeep Compass is internally being called Low-D and it will share aplenty with the regular sibling. The upcoming model will be longer than the regular version. Generally, in the 5-seater to 7-seater conversions, it’s the rear overhang that sees an increment while the wheelbase remains identical. In this case, however, even the wheelbase will see an increment.

It is also being claimed that the Jeep Grand Compass model will feature a different suspension and steering system. Even the platform will be suitably modified to accommodate a bigger wheelbase.

The regular Compass measures 4.41 metre in overall length and has a wheelbase of 2.63 metre. The upcoming model, however, will be slightly longer due to stretched dimensions. The wheelbase will be likely increased to 2.80 metre, which will lead to creation of enough room to accommodate the third row.

Powering the new model could be an all-new 1.3-litre MultiAir 16V turbocharged four-cylinder petrol engine with electronically controlled valve opening for optimum combustion. The engine will produce a maximum power of 180 hp and will be available with two transmission options – six-speed manual and a nine-speed ZF auto transmission.

For India, however, the new SUV will be sold with the same engine options as the Jeep Compass. These include a 2.0-litre turbocharged diesel and a 1.4-litre turbocharged petrol unit. Other than having a slightly different exterior, the new model will even have more equipment to help it justify a price increase. The local launch of the new model could take place late next year.