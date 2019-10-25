September 2019 Sales Analysis – Marazzo, Ertiga, XL6, Hexa, Triber

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga continued to be the most sold MPV in the country last month as 6,284 units were sold with 60 per cent YoY growth

While the sedan segment is bearing the brunt of the declining sales numbers through 2019, the mid-size and compact SUV spaces have been thriving with the arrival of new rivals. The MPVs, on the other hand, has been doing a handy job compared to other segments – especially the highly popular models.

In September 2019, Maruti Suzuki’s Ertiga garnered 6,284 units as against 3,926 units with YoY volume jump of 60 per cent. Since the arrival of the second generation model in late 2018, the Ertiga has been posting good numbers and its volumes have noticeably impressed in the due course of the year.

Capitalising on its momentum, Maruti Suzuki introduced the XL6 and is retailed only through Nexa premium dealerships. With a second-row captain seating arrangement, the XL6 has exterior changes to differentiate itself from the regular Ertiga and in September 2019, it registered a total of 3,840 units.

MPVs September 2019 Sales September 2018 Sales Toyota Innova Crysta 4,225 6,477 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga 6,284 3,926 Mahindra Marazzo 892 2,829 Maruti Suzuki XL6 3,840 – Tata Hexa 148 692 Renault Triber 4,710 –

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) has the Innova Crysta as its top-selling model in India for long and last month saw 4,225 units of the premium MPV sold in the country. However, compared to the same month in 2018, YoY negative sales growth of 35 per cent had been registered as it continued the declining trend in its volume trajectory.

Mahindra introduced the Marazzo just over a year ago and it made a really good start to its lifespan. Its volumes have reduced in the last few months though as only 892 units were retailed as against 2,829 units during the corresponding month last year with a massive 68 per cent sales slump.

The Triber modular vehicle cannot be considered as a fully-blown MPV but its characteristics have made us include in this list. The Triber was responsible for Renault posting good sales volume in September 2019 and it garnered a total of 4,710 units while Tata’s Hexa endured another difficult month as only 148 units were registered.