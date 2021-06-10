The compact SUV segment led the way with 24,399 units in May 2021 as against 54,104 units with 55 per cent MoM de-growth

The compact and mid-size SUV segments have been all the rage in recent times and consequently, manufacturers are stepping in on a consistent basis to capitalise on the popularity and grab market share. Hyundai Motor Group is really making the most out of the sub-four-metre and mid-size SUV segments’ good reception amongst customers.

In the month of May 2021, the Hyundai Creta was the highest sold passenger vehicle in the country while Kia Sonet, Kia Seltos and Hyundai Venue also performed well as their cumulative sales were better than the total volumes Maruti Suzuki had managed. The compact SUV segment, as a whole, led the way with the highest volumes amongst all classes.

Last month, 24,399 units were registered against 54,104 units during the previous monthly period in April with a Month-on-Month sales de-growth of 55 per cent. Other sub-four-metre SUVs available in the Indian market are Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Tata Nexon, Mahindra XUV300, Ford EcoSport, Honda WR-V, Nissan Magnite and Renault Kiger.

Car Segments (MoM) May 2021 Sales April 2021 Sales 1. Compact SUV (-55%) 24,399 54,104 2. Mid-size SUV (-40%) 20,132 33,718 3. Compact Hatch (-73%) 17,230 62,771 4. Premium Hatch (-61%) 12,758 32,879 5. Compact Sedan (-64%) 8,301 23,140 6. MUV (-69%) 7,744 24,713 7. Entry-Level Hatch (-81%) 5,520 28,623 8. Exec Sedan (-60%) 3,450 8,550 9. Lifestyle Off-Roader (-44%) 1,911 3,406 10. Van (-90%) 1,096 11,469 11. Premium SUV (-82%) 490 2,685 12. Premium Sedan (91%) 111 58 13. Luxury Sedan (-90%) 10 105

In a similar fashion, the mid-size SUV segment is also enduring increased number of takers in recent years. In May 2021, 20,132 mid-size SUVs were despatched against 33,718 units during the previous month of April 2021 with 40 per cent negative sales growth. The segment is led by Hyundai Creta ahead of Kia Sonet, Tata Harrier, MG Hector, Nissan Kicks and the likes.

The compact hatchback segment was responsible for posting 17,230 units last month as against 62,771 units. It recorded a massive decline in volumes as 73 per cent de-growth was registered. The premium hatchback segment finished in the fourth position with 12,758 units as against 32,879 units with a 61 per cent MoM sales slump.

The compact sedan segment slotted in at fifth with 8,301 units as against 23,140 units with 64 per cent Month-on-Month de-growth. At sixth was the MUV segment ahead of the entry-level hatchback and executive sedan spaces clearing denoting the modern-day trend. The lifestyle off-roader segment finished ahead of van, premium SUV, premium sedan and luxury sedan segments.