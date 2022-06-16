Scorpio N To Be Wider & Taller Than XUV700 – All Specs, Features Leaked

Mahindra Scorpio N will have its prices announced in India on June 27, 2022 and is based on a brand new ladder-frame chassis with a 4WD option

Mahindra & Mahindra is preparing to launch the Scorpio N on June 27, 2022 and despite the official teasers, we have seen some key specification details getting leaked over the last few days. The Scorpio N is essentially the new generation Scorpio with a myriad of cosmetic revisions and a brand new interior accompanied by a more advanced features list.

The Scorpio-N measures 4,662 mm long, 1,917 mm wide and has a height of 1,870 mm with a wheelbase length of 2,750 mm. In comparison, it is 206 mm longer, 100 mm wider and 125 shorter compared to the existing Scorpio. It has a similar wheelbase length compared to the XUV700 and more surprisingly, it is wider and taller than its bigger sibling. It has bigger proportions than the Tata Safari with a longer wheelbase length.

The SUV will be sold in six- and seven-seater configurations and it will target five stars in the Global NCAP safety assessment. It is underpinned by a new ladder-frame chassis and has a redesigned front fascia with new vertical chrome slats, sleeker headlamps, C-shaped LED DRLs, new fog lamp housings, new alloy wheels and tail lamps, updated bumpers, etc.

Some of the key equipment highlights are wireless charging facility, a landscape-oriented touchscreen infotainment system with AdrenoX connectivity, tyre pressure monitoring system, front and rear parking cameras, cruise control, traction control, Land Cruiser-inspired dashboard with vertical AC vents, engine start/stop button, electrically adjustable mirrors, etc.

It also gains a dual-zone automatic climate control system, Type-C USB charging ports for the first and second row, a new 4 Xplor 4WD system with terrain modes and a low-range mode, a flat-bottom steering wheel with mounted controls borrowed from XUV700, adjustable headrests, leather seat upholstery, rear air conditioning vents, roof-mounted speakers, Sony sourced 3D surround sound and a lot more.

Under the bonnet, the 2022 Mahindra Scorpio N uses a 2.0-litre four-cylinder mStallion petrol and a 2.2-litre four-cylinder mHawk diesel engine. The powertrains will be linked with a six-speed manual transmission as standard while a six-speed torque converter automatic unit will be an option. Select top-end variants will be equipped with a 4WD configuration.