July Sales Of Cars Launched In 2021 – Alcazar, Safari, Kiger, Kushaq, C5

The compact and mid-size SUV segments saw new entrants since the beginning of this year and here is how they fared in July 2021

Despite the health crisis, automobile manufacturers managed to bring in a number of new models along the course of this year. In this table, we have included all the new launches that have happened in 2021 barring the facelifts and minor updates such as Fortuner and Swift amongst others while the Bolero Neo entered the market only recently and we do not have separate numbers for the MG Hector Plus.

While the sales numbers cannot be compared as almost each of them belongs to different segments, the July tally gives a clear indication of how they have been received amongst customers. Earlier this year, Tata Motors introduced the Safari in the domestic market. The three-row version of the Harrier posted 1,821 units and has been performing well since its debut.

However, the Hyundai Alcazar has fared even better since its launch in June 2021 and it garnered a cumulative domestic tally of just over 3,000 units. While both the SUVs are offered with six- and seven-seater configurations, the mid-size SUV segment also saw the arrival of Skoda Kushaq – the first product out of the India 2.0 strategy with over a billion dollar investment.

S.No Cars Launched In 2021 July 2021 Sales 1. Hyundai Alcazar 3,001 3. Skoda Kushaq 1,822 4. Tata Safari 1,821 5. Renault Kiger 3,557 6. Skoda Octavia (2638%) 219 7. Citroen C5 Aircross 40

The Skoda Kushaq registered 1,822 unit sales last month and is sold with a 1.0-litre three-cylinder turbocharged petrol and a 1.5-litre four-cylinder turbo petrol engine with manual and automatic transmission choices. The Hyundai Alcazar, on the other hand, is offered with a 2.0-litre petrol and a 1.5-litre diesel powertrain.

The Safari is retailed only with a 2.0-litre diesel mill developing 170 PS and 350 Nm and is paired with a six-speed manual or a six-speed torque converter automatic transmission. In February 2021, Renault introduced the Kiger, just a few months after the Nissan Magnite made its market debut, and it posted 3,557 unit sales in July 2021.

The compact SUV is offered in an affordable package and is powered by a 1.0-litre naturally aspirated petrol and the turbo version of the same engine. The new generation Skoda Octavia entered India nearly two months ago and it posted 219 unit sales in July while Citroen’s first product, the C5 Aircross managed only 40 units.