Safety Takes Center Stage: Hyundai AURA Offers Over 30 Safety Features

The Hyundai Aura bets big on safety as it is loaded with top-notch safety features and technologies right from the base variant

The Hyundai Aura is packed with safety features and technologies to the brim, making it a lucrative option in its segment. It is quite convincingly the most advanced compact sedan in the domestic market with top-notch safety features. The five-seater is retailed with well over 30 safety features that include several class-leading and first-in-segment offerings.

Even as standard, the latest Hyundai Aura comes with four airbags (driver, co-passenger and side airbags) and the brand gives the option to extend it to six. The AMT version of the Aura is sold with standard safety features such as Hill Assist Control (HAC), VSM (Vehicle Stability Management) and ESC (Electronic Stability Control).

The safety features list also comprises ABS (Anti-Lock Brake System), EBD (Electronic Brake Distribution), an immobilizer, driver and co-passenger seatbelt reminder and pretensioners, day and night IRVM, reverse parking sensor and ESS (Emergency Stop Signal). burglar alarm, ISOFIX child seat anchorages, reverse parking camera, rear defogger, impact sensing auto door unlock, central locking, keyless entry, speed sensing auto door lock, headlight escort function, etc.

Some features can be had as an option in the manual variants too. The TPMS (Tyre Pressure Monitoring System) is also part of the safety package. Besides the high standard of safety features, customers will get a standard warranty of three years or one lakh km and it can be extended up to seven years to ensure peace of mind.

The compact sedan is currently priced between Rs. 6.33 lakh and Rs. 8.90 lakh (ex-showroom) and is retailed in a total of seven variants. Customers will have the option to choose from six different paint schemes namely Fiery Red, Starry Night, Aqua Teal, Titan Grey, Typhoon Silver and Polar White.

Regarding its performance, the tried-and-tested 1.2-litre four-cylinder gasoline engine is used, meeting RDE standards and is compatible with E20 fuel. It generates 83 PS and 114 Nm of torque and can be paired with either a five-speed manual transmission or an AMT transmission. The CNG variant is exclusively available with a five-speed manual gearbox, churning out 69 PS and 95.2 Nm of torque. The Aura is not only fuel economical, it is reliable as well with good refinement levels.

One of the key talking points of the Hyundai Aura is its design. The front end features a newly black-painted radiator grille and refreshed LED Daytime Running Lamps integrated into the revised front bumper, lending the vehicle a broader stance. Additional notable features include 15-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels, chrome-finished outer door handles, a wider rear wing spoiler mounted on the trunk lid, and a chrome-accented rear end that adds a touch of sophistication.

Besides the plethora of safety features, the technologies pertaining to comfort, convenience and entertainment make it an alluring prospect. Inside the cabin, you’ll find a fresh seat fabric design and pattern with Aura branding, glossy black inserts adding to the premium touch, a multi-functional steering wheel with mounted controls and a gear knob wrapped in leather.

You could also see chrome detailing on the gear knob and parking lever tip as well as metallic-finished interior door handles to further elevate its upmarket appeal and we have not got to the main features yet. The equipment list packs an eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, in-car connected features, a 3.5-inch cluster incorporating a new Multi-Information Display (MID), new footwell lighting and cruise control.

Other highlights are wireless charging facility, a fast-charging Type C USB port, Bluetooth with voice recognition, electrically foldable and adjustable outside rearview mirrors (ORVMs), a smart key with push-button start/stop, and plenty more. The Hyundai Aura is also high on comfort making long drives a breeze and it can be driven on typical Indian driving conditions too with ease.