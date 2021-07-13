RWD Mahindra Bolero Neo Launched From Rs. 8.48 Lakh

By
Surendhar M
-
Mahindra Bolero Neo-11

Based on the Scorpio platform, the Mahindra Bolero Neo is the rebadged version of the TUV300 with an updated exterior

Mahindra & Mahindra has introduced the Bolero Neo in the domestic market and is priced at Rs. 8.48 lakh for the entry-level N4 variant (ex-showroom). The homegrown manufacturer has preponed the launch of the Neo as it was scheduled to go on sale on July 15. It is based on the TUV300 and in fact, a rebadged version of it with visual updates.

Offered in three variants, the Mahindra Bolero Neo costs Rs. 9.48 lakh for the mid-spec N8 and Rs. 9.99 lakh for the top-end N10 trim (ex-showroom). It is another try at the sub-four-metre SUV segment as Mahindra had done previously and the inclusion of the popular Bolero name is anticipated to turn heads while the TUV300 was in the business only for a few years before discontinued.

Initially, the Bolero Neo was expected to be launched as the facelifted TUV300 until the undisguised spy pictures came along. The compact SUV gets a revised front fascia with the presence of updated headlamps that are sharper than in the TUV300 while the integrated LED Daytime Running Lights are also available.
Mahindra Bolero Neo-12Other highlighting changes in the Mahindra Bolero Neo are redesigned front bumper with new fog lamps and housings alongside wider air intake, updated grille with chrome vertical slats, blackened C-pillars, body-coloured D-pillars, etc. The upright design elements, boxy structures and tall pillars from the TUV300 are retained in the rebadged model.

It also features newly designed five-spoke silver alloy wheels, Bolero resembling black trim running above the front fenders, clamshell bonnet structure, squared-off wheel arches with black cladding, C-type spare wheel cover with Bolero branding, rear spoiler and updated rear bumper. The cabin does not substantial updates as well.
Mahindra Bolero Neo-13It comes with a revised instrument cluster having new dials, a new multi-info display, beige fabric upholstery, armrest for the second-row seats, a new steering wheel, a seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Bluetooth, cruise control, AC with Eco mode, electrically adjustable wing mirrors, ABS, EBD, dual airbags, reversing sensors, height-adjustable driver seat and so on.

As expected, the Mahindra Bolero Neo continues to have the same 1.5-litre three-cylinder diesel engine but with BSVI compliance. It delivers a maximum power output of 100 horsepower and 260 Nm of peak torque – up by 20 Nm. The powertrain is paired with only a five-speed manual transmission and the engine start/stop tech will help in improving fuel efficiency.
Mahindra Bolero Neo-9The SUV sits on the ladder-frame chassis as the Scorpio and sends power to only the rear wheels. The top-end model comes with a mechanically locking differential for improved traction.