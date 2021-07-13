RWD Mahindra Bolero Neo Launched From Rs. 8.48 Lakh

Based on the Scorpio platform, the Mahindra Bolero Neo is the rebadged version of the TUV300 with an updated exterior

Mahindra & Mahindra has introduced the Bolero Neo in the domestic market and is priced at Rs. 8.48 lakh for the entry-level N4 variant (ex-showroom). The homegrown manufacturer has preponed the launch of the Neo as it was scheduled to go on sale on July 15. It is based on the TUV300 and in fact, a rebadged version of it with visual updates.

Offered in three variants, the Mahindra Bolero Neo costs Rs. 9.48 lakh for the mid-spec N8 and Rs. 9.99 lakh for the top-end N10 trim (ex-showroom). It is another try at the sub-four-metre SUV segment as Mahindra had done previously and the inclusion of the popular Bolero name is anticipated to turn heads while the TUV300 was in the business only for a few years before discontinued.

Initially, the Bolero Neo was expected to be launched as the facelifted TUV300 until the undisguised spy pictures came along. The compact SUV gets a revised front fascia with the presence of updated headlamps that are sharper than in the TUV300 while the integrated LED Daytime Running Lights are also available.

Other highlighting changes in the Mahindra Bolero Neo are redesigned front bumper with new fog lamps and housings alongside wider air intake, updated grille with chrome vertical slats, blackened C-pillars, body-coloured D-pillars, etc. The upright design elements, boxy structures and tall pillars from the TUV300 are retained in the rebadged model.

It also features newly designed five-spoke silver alloy wheels, Bolero resembling black trim running above the front fenders, clamshell bonnet structure, squared-off wheel arches with black cladding, C-type spare wheel cover with Bolero branding, rear spoiler and updated rear bumper. The cabin does not substantial updates as well.

It comes with a revised instrument cluster having new dials, a new multi-info display, beige fabric upholstery, armrest for the second-row seats, a new steering wheel, a seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Bluetooth, cruise control, AC with Eco mode, electrically adjustable wing mirrors, ABS, EBD, dual airbags, reversing sensors, height-adjustable driver seat and so on.

As expected, the Mahindra Bolero Neo continues to have the same 1.5-litre three-cylinder diesel engine but with BSVI compliance. It delivers a maximum power output of 100 horsepower and 260 Nm of peak torque – up by 20 Nm. The powertrain is paired with only a five-speed manual transmission and the engine start/stop tech will help in improving fuel efficiency.

The SUV sits on the ladder-frame chassis as the Scorpio and sends power to only the rear wheels. The top-end model comes with a mechanically locking differential for improved traction.