Rs 2.88 Lakh Discount Offered On Mahindra e-Verito In New Delhi

After all the exemption and tax benefits, the Mahindra e-Verito will set you back by anywhere between Rs 11.18 lakh and Rs 12.41 lakh (ex-showroom)

In a bid to promote adoption of electric vehicles in the city and to make Delhi the EV Capital of India, Government of NCT of Delhi announced the Delhi Electric Vehicle Policy on August 7 last year. Now, the Hon’ble Chief Minister of Delhi, Arvind Kejriwal has announced ‘Switch Delhi‘ campaign to further promote electric vehicles in the capital.

Under the campaign, Arvind Kejriwal has announced incentives for a range of electric vehicles in the country. The Mahindra e-Verito is one such car, which is currently being offered with hefty incentives as a part of the new campaign. Without the incentives, the Mahindra e-Verito will set you back anywhere between Rs 13,94,520 – Rs 15,29,571 (on road, New Delhi) depending upon the variant.

However, under the new scheme, Delhi govt. is offering a purchase incentive of Rs 1.50 lakh on all the variants of the electric sedan. In addition to that, the government will also waive off the road tax, as well as the registration fee that one has to pay while purchasing a new car.

The exemption on the road tax and registration fee range from Rs 1,26,465 to Rs 1,38,362 depending on the variant. The e-Verito now costs between Rs 11.18 lakh – Rs 12.41 lakh on-road in New Delhi. Powering the e-Verito is a 72V 3-phase AC Induction Motor that generates 41 hp of maximum power at 3,500 rpm and 91 Nm of peak torque at 3,000 rpm.

Kejriwal has also said that the Delhi government will only hire electric vehicles for various purposes in the next six weeks. The CM has asked delivery chains and big companies, resident welfare associations, market associations, malls as well as cinema halls to promote electric vehicles and set up charging stations at their premises.

Mahindra is currently also in the works of launching at least two EVs in the Indian market, i.e. the e-KUV100 as well as the XUV300 Electric. While the e-KUV100 was first revealed at the 2018 Auto Expo, the XUV300 Electric was showcased at the 2020 edition of the event.