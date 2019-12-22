BMW is offering year-end benefits of up to Rs 1 lakh with its entry-level 310 cc twins that includes free registration and insurance

BMW Motorrad, the motorcycle division of the luxury automaker, is offering discounts on two of its popular bikes, the G 310 R roadster and G 310 GS adventure bike. The entry-level bikes are priced at Rs 2.99 lakh and Rs 3.49 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom) respectively.

The year-end benefit means that the aforementioned sum now includes the respective motorcycle along with a one-year insurance cover along with free road tax and low-interest rates. Apart from that, BMW Motorrad is now offering a 3 years unlimited km warranty with both the G 310 R and the G 310 GS bikes.

Powering the 310 twins is a 313 cc, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder, four-stroke engine, that puts out 34 hp of maximum power at 9,000 rpm, and 28.4 Nm peak torque at 7,500 rpm. Both the motorcycles come paired with a 6-speed transmission and use 41 mm USD forks up front with a mono-shock setup at the rear.

To bring that power to halt, BMW has equipped the bikes with a 300 mm disc brake up front and a 240 mm disc at the rear, along with dual-channel ABS, which is standard. The BMW G310 R naked motorcycle was BMW’s first modern sub-500 cc bike, and was produced with the help of Indian two-wheeler manufacturer, TVS Motor Company.

Hence, TVS’ Apache RR 310 shares some components and the powertrain with BMW G310 R. The 310 twins were originally designed by BMW in Munich, Germany, but is built and assembled at TVS Motor Company’s plant in Hosur, Tamil Nadu.

In terms of competition the entry-level BMW Motorrad roadster G 310 R competes against the likes of KTM Duke 390, Bajaj Dominar 400, Yamaha YZF R3, Kawasaki Ninja 300, and of course, its doppelganger, the TVS Apache RR 310. On the other hand, the BMW G 310 S takes on other adventurers in the Indian market including the Royal Enfield Himalayan, as well as the Kawasaki Versys-X 300.