Royal Enfield’s Italian Distributor Announces Limited Run 650 Twins

The limited edition RE 650 twins are available in a total of ten variants – six for the Interceptor 650 and four for the GT650

Valentino Motor Company, Royal Enfield’s distributor in Italy, has recently announced new limited edition variants of the Continental GT650 and Interceptor 650, to commemorate five years of their partnership. These limited-edition models feature plenty of aesthetic changes over the stock models and look extremely pretty.

The motorcycles also feature blacked-out elements; the engine, the dual exhaust system, brake and clutch levers, headlamp housing, taillight housing, gearshift pedal, and even the handlebars, are finished in matt black instead of chrome-plated.

Other than that, these models also get a few accessories as standard fitments, like a front windscreen, fork bellows, crossbar covers, touring rear-view mirrors, engine guard, throttle body covers, aluminum engine sump guard, bolt covers for rear shockers, handlebar ends, and pawl kits. All of these have also been blacked-out.

The limited edition models also get a few exclusive options, like Öhlins shock absorbers, Andreani-branded multi-adjustable fork cartridges, and Zard exhausts. The former two are 1,000 Euro (equivalent to almost Rs. 87,000) accessories, while the Zard exhaust is a slip-on, and costs 600 Euros (~ Rs. 52,000)

Tommaso Valentino, CEO of Valentino Motor Company, was quoted saying: “I am very proud of this ambitious and exclusive project and I strongly believe that it represents the best way to celebrate these 5 years of collaboration with the most long-lived and iconic brand in the world motorcycle scene.”

Both the GT650 and Interceptor 650 are powered by a 648cc, air-cooled, parallel twin engine. This motor is capable of generating 47.65 PS of maximum power and 52 Nm of peak torque, and comes paired to a slick-shifting 6-speed transmission, with slipper clutch as standard.

The new limited edition Royal Enfield Interceptor is priced at 8,200 Euros (~ Rs. 7.1 lakh), and is available in the following paint schemes – Matt Black, Matt Gray and Black, Matt Military Green and Black, Matt Bronze and Black, Matte Green and Black, and Gray and Black. The limited edition Continental GT 650 costs 8,500 Euros (~ Rs. 7.36 lakh), and is offered in the following paint options – Matt Black, Matt Gray and Black, British Green and Black, Matt Red and Black.