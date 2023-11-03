Royal Enfield To Soon Discontinue Himalayan 411 In India

Royal Enfield Himalayan 411 will be discontinued soon in India but the Scram 411 will continue to be on sale

Royal Enfield will pull the plugs on Himalayan 411 in the coming weeks as it will be replaced by the bigger, more powerful and advanced Himalayan 450. The Himalayan 411 is one of the motorcycles that can be credited with making the adventure off-road segment popular in the domestic market and it was first introduced in 2016.

The Himalayan 411 had initial hiccups but Royal Enfield actively brought in updates to perfect the motorcycle over the years and currently, it is one of the most comfortable touring machines out in the market with good go-anywhere characteristics. The dual-purpose adventure tourer gave birth to the Scram 411 in March 2022 and both motorcycles have been well received by customers in India as well as abroad.

The Chennai-based manufacturer won’t discontinue the Scram 411 in India and is priced between Rs. 2.06 lakh and Rs. 2.12 lakh (ex-showroom). The Himalayan 411 costs Rs. 2.16-2.28 lakh (ex-showroom). The upcoming RE Himalayan 450 will likely carry a price tag of around Rs. 2.75 lakh (ex-showroom) as it is more feature-packed and boasts more premium equipment.

It is lighter than the Himalayan 411 by three kilograms and is longer and wider but 54 mm shorter. It has 10 mm higher ground clearance at 230 mm and has better water-wading capabilities due to the new packaging while the linkage-type monoshock rear suspension has longer travel as well. It is equipped with the torquiest single-cylinder engine from an Indian two-wheeler maker.

Additionally, the Himalayan 450 has a longer wheelbase, a larger fuel tank at 17 litres and wider rear tyres. The Royal Enfield Himalayan 411 derives power from a 411 cc single-cylinder air-cooled engine developing a maximum power output of 24.3 bhp at 6,500 rpm and 32 Nm of peak torque delivered at 4,500 rpm. The powertrain is linked with a five-speed transmission.

The Himalayan 450 takes an evolutionary approach to design compared to the Himalayan 411. The equipment list comprises 43 mm upside-down front forks, 21-inch front and 17-inch rear wheels with spoked rims, a circular TFT instrument console with turn-by-turn navigation, ride-by-wire throttle, two ride modes, LED lighting all around, split seats, a luggage rack, etc.