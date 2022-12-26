Royal Enfield To Likely Launch Two 350 CC Bikes In 2023 In India

New generation Royal Enfield Bullet 350 and single-seater Classic bobber are expected to go on sale in 2023 in India

It is no secret that Royal Enfield is developing a number of new motorcycles for the domestic as well as global markets. While the 350 cc and 650 cc portfolios will be expanded, the brand will enter the 450 cc space with a whole range of models. In early November 2022, Royal Enfield revealed the flagship Super Meteor 650 in Milan, Italy.

It was followed by the domestic debut at the Rider Mania event. The prices of the Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 will likely be announced next month and the deliveries are expected to commence by the middle of February 2023. In addition to the flagship cruiser, Royal Enfield is believed to bring in two all-new 350 cc motorcycles in the due course of the year.

Capitalising on the momentum created by the recently launched Hunter 350, the Chennai-based manufacturer will likely introduce the new generation Bullet 350 by the middle of 2023. The test mules of the all-new Bullet 350 have been caught on camera multiple times in their near production state and the motorcycle is subjected to a number of revisions.

It is underpinned by the new double cradle frame found in the Classic, Hunter and Meteor. Thus, it will have reduced vibrations and better manoeuvrability compared to the outgoing model. The Bullet 350 currently sits as the most affordable offering from the brand and it will be interesting to see how the upcoming motorcycle will be positioned.

If it continues to be the entry-level offering despite the whole host of changes that will be presented, it will become an attractive proposition. As for the performance, the same 349 cc single-cylinder SOHC air- and oil-cooled engine developing a maximum power output of 20.2 bhp and 27 Nm of peak torque will be utilised. It will be paired with a five-speed transmission.

Royal Enfield could also introduce the single-seater version of the Classic 350 next year to compete against the Jawa 42 Bobber and Jawa Perak. It could have repositioned footpegs and a taller handlebar setup. In 2023, RE is also expected to launch a 450 cc dual-purpose adventure tourer.