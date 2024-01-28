Royal Enfield To Likely Launch Classic 350 Bobber Next In India

Royal Enfield is gearing up to launch the new Classic 350 based Bobber in India very soon, likely in the coming few months

Royal Enfield, the iconic Indian motorcycle manufacturer, is gearing up to add another 350cc offering to its already dominant portfolio: the Classic 350 Bobber. Plenty of spy shots of this upcoming motorcycle have been floating around, providing a closer look at this intriguing addition. These pictures showcase a distinctive design, which blends the timeless appeal of the Classic 350 with the bold aesthetics of a bobber.

The spy pictures reveal key features of the upcoming Classic 350 Bobber. Notably, it retains the familiar J-series 349cc, air-cooled, single-cylinder engine found in the Classic 350, Meteor 350, and Hunter 350, producing 20 bhp and 27 Nm. However, we expect this motor to get a unique ignition mapping for the bobber, promising riders a different experience on the road.

Visually, the Classic 350 Bobber mirrors the regular Classic 350 but stands out with ape-hanger handlebars, white-walled tires, and a rear fender attached to the wheel. The raised pillion seat, captured in the latest spy shots, adds a touch of versatility to the design. Importantly, it appears to be removable, transforming the bike into a true single-seat bobber for those who prefer a more streamlined aesthetic.

While the RE Classic 350 Bobber will get the same body panels as the Classic 350, and likely maintain the wheelbase, it introduces subtle changes, such as a taller handlebar and revamped seating. The inclusion of LED turn indicators, and an updated exhaust design further accentuate the modern-retro fusion that Royal Enfield is aiming for with this model.

The Bobber’s arrival will further solidify Royal Enfield’s hold on the 350cc segment, offering a niche alternative to their ever-popular Classic 350. While some purists might argue against its “bobber-lite” approach, the sleek aesthetics and removable pillion seat offer undeniable appeal for both traditional and contemporary riders.

Expected to hit the Indian market in mid-2024, the Classic 350 Bobber is rumoured to carry an ex-showroom price tag of around Rs 2.2 lakh. In this segment, it will face competition from the likes of the Jawa Perak and 42 Bobber. It will be interesting to see if this fresh approach will help Royal Enfield grab a larger piece of the premium motorcycle segment.