Royal Enfield To Launch Three 650cc Motorcycles In India Soon

Kshitij Rawat
Royal Enfield SG 650 Twin Concept 4

Royal Enfield has at least three new 650cc motorcycles in development, including a cruiser, a roadster, and a bobber

Royal Enfield is planning to launch a plethora of new motorcycles in the Indian market, a few of which are 650cc models. Thanks to spy pictures and media reports, we know that the manufacturer has at least three 650cc motorcycles in the pipeline, consisting of a cruiser, a bobber, and a roadster.

Let’s take a look at all we know about these three models. The 650cc cruiser, expected to be named ‘Super Meteor 650’, has been undergoing road testing for a few years now. Spy shots reveal that it will be a low-slung bike, with relatively tall handlebars, forward-set footpegs, and a low saddle, which give it a relaxed riding posture.

The motorcycle is fairly well-equipped as well, with USD front forks and a semi-digital instrument console on offer. The latter will include a Tripper navigation system as well, the same as Meteor 350. The headlight will be a halogen unit though, not an LED unit like many other modern motorcycles.

Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 1

As for the upcoming RE 650cc roadster, it has also been spotted multiple times on Indian roads. It has a retro-inspired design, like all other Royal Enfield motorcycles, featuring a teardrop-shaped fuel tank, a round headlamp, a tiny round taillight, round rear-view mirrors, etc. The riding position will be upright, with only slightly forward-set footpegs and a slightly tall handlebar.

Interestingly, spy pictures show that the 650cc roadster will also get USD front forks and a semi-digital instrument console. The lighting system will likely comprise halogen lights, not LEDs. A few accessories have also been seen on the test models, including a tall visor and crash guards.

2021 Royal Enfield 650 cruiser spied 2

RE’s 650cc bobber was also recently spied during testing, and it was previewed at EICMA 2021 as the SG650 concept. The test model was spotted with a heavy disguise to hide the styling, but we do see a few details. The bike gets a round halogen headlamp, with a sporty cowl. The handlebar is positioned low, while the footpegs are slightly forward set. Combined with the not-too-high saddle, the bike has an upright but slightly bent-forward riding posture.

As for the powertrain, all three of these motorcycles will be powered by the same 648cc, air/oil-cooled, parallel-twin engine as Continental GT650 and Interceptor 650. This motor belts out 47.65 PS and 52 Nm, and it comes mated to a 6-speed gearbox. RE cruiser 650 is expected to launch in the coming months, while the other two will likely follow later.