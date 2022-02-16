Royal Enfield To Launch Three 650cc Motorcycles In India Soon

Royal Enfield has at least three new 650cc motorcycles in development, including a cruiser, a roadster, and a bobber

Royal Enfield is planning to launch a plethora of new motorcycles in the Indian market, a few of which are 650cc models. Thanks to spy pictures and media reports, we know that the manufacturer has at least three 650cc motorcycles in the pipeline, consisting of a cruiser, a bobber, and a roadster.

Let’s take a look at all we know about these three models. The 650cc cruiser, expected to be named ‘Super Meteor 650’, has been undergoing road testing for a few years now. Spy shots reveal that it will be a low-slung bike, with relatively tall handlebars, forward-set footpegs, and a low saddle, which give it a relaxed riding posture.

The motorcycle is fairly well-equipped as well, with USD front forks and a semi-digital instrument console on offer. The latter will include a Tripper navigation system as well, the same as Meteor 350. The headlight will be a halogen unit though, not an LED unit like many other modern motorcycles.

As for the upcoming RE 650cc roadster, it has also been spotted multiple times on Indian roads. It has a retro-inspired design, like all other Royal Enfield motorcycles, featuring a teardrop-shaped fuel tank, a round headlamp, a tiny round taillight, round rear-view mirrors, etc. The riding position will be upright, with only slightly forward-set footpegs and a slightly tall handlebar.

Interestingly, spy pictures show that the 650cc roadster will also get USD front forks and a semi-digital instrument console. The lighting system will likely comprise halogen lights, not LEDs. A few accessories have also been seen on the test models, including a tall visor and crash guards.

RE’s 650cc bobber was also recently spied during testing, and it was previewed at EICMA 2021 as the SG650 concept. The test model was spotted with a heavy disguise to hide the styling, but we do see a few details. The bike gets a round halogen headlamp, with a sporty cowl. The handlebar is positioned low, while the footpegs are slightly forward set. Combined with the not-too-high saddle, the bike has an upright but slightly bent-forward riding posture.

As for the powertrain, all three of these motorcycles will be powered by the same 648cc, air/oil-cooled, parallel-twin engine as Continental GT650 and Interceptor 650. This motor belts out 47.65 PS and 52 Nm, and it comes mated to a 6-speed gearbox. RE cruiser 650 is expected to launch in the coming months, while the other two will likely follow later.