Royal Enfield Super Meteor (Cruiser 650) To Debut Next Month

Royal Enfield Super Meteor is expected to go on sale in early 2022 in India following its debut at the 2021 EICMA show in Milan

Royal Enfield introduced the new J platform in the Meteor 350 and a few months ago, the new generation Classic 350 received the same treatment. The Chennai-based manufacturer is working on a number of new motorcycles including a scrambler that could be called the Hunter 350, a retro-styled 650 motorcycle and a cruiser based on the 650 Twins’ architecture.

In addition, a more road-biased Himalayan known as the Scram 411 had its images leaked recently and it prompted the speculations that it could launch within the next months while the Hunter 350 could go on sale in the early parts of next year. Royal Enfield has been making all the right moves in the international markets courtesy of the good reception for the Interceptor 650, the Continental GT 650, the Himalayan and the Meteor 350.

According to a recent report that surfaced on the internet, the oldest motorcycle manufacturer in continuous production will utilise the grand stage at the 2021 EICMA show in Milan, Italy to host the global premiere of the cruiser 650 and it will likely go by the name Super Meteor. The annual EICMA show is scheduled between November 25 and 28.

The Super Meteor name was previously used in the United States market back in the 1950s and it shows the company’s intent to target a wide spectrum of global customers. It will become the most expensive and flagship motorcycle upon arrival and will likely have inspiration taken from the 838 cc V-twin KX Bobber concept displayed at the 2018 edition of the EICMA show.

Just as the 650 Twins, the Royal Enfield Super Meteor is expected to be priced competitively and it will be powered by the same 648 cc parallel twin-cylinder air- and oil-cooled fuel-injected engine that produces 47 PS maximum power and 52 Nm of peak torque. It will be linked with a six-speed transmission with slipper and assist clutch as standard.

Other highlights in the cruiser are an upright handlebar, teardrop-shaped fuel tank, RE-first USD front forks, twin rear shocks, black alloy wheels, split seats, forward set footpegs, front and rear disc brakes assisted by a dual-channel ABS system, semi-digital instrument cluster with Google-powered Tripper Navigation, circular headlamps with DRLs, etc.