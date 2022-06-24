Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 Spied For The First Time In India

Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 is expected to go on sale sometime next year in India and is based on the same platform as the 650 Twins

Royal Enfield has been working on a number of new motorcycles for the domestic as well as foreign markets. The Chennai-based manufacturer is working to introduce the all-new Hunter 350 in early August and it could be followed by the Himalayan 450 with a liquid-cooled engine, single-seater Classic, next-generation Bullet 350, and a range of new 650 cc motorcycles.

A cruiser based on the existing Interceptor and Continental GT 650’s twin cradle platform has already been caught testing a number of times and it could be dubbed the Super Meteor upon arrival. In addition, a classic-themed roadster 650 appears to be under development while the Shotgun 650, a bobber-styled motorcycle is also in the pipeline.

The company hosted the global premiere of the SG650 concept late last year at the EICMA show in Milan, Italy. The production model of that particular bobber has been spied for the first time in India and it could be part of the long list of launches for next year. The prototype has several similarities with the concept as the body panels, headlight section and chunky fenders are a clear indication.

The single-seater bobber form could be accompanied by a split-seat roadster variant. The rider of the test mule expectedly sat relaxed while the middle set footpegs and upright handlebar positioning can also be seen. A tear-drop shaped fuel tank, circular LED tail lamps with chrome bezels, round-shaped rearview mirrors, halogen turn indicators, black alloy wheels, etc are other highlights.

The Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 also boasts a side-mounted exhaust system, twin rear shock absorbers, upside-down front forks, front and rear disc brakes assisted by a dual-channel ABS system, and a semi-digital instrument console with a separate pod for Tripper Navigation. As for the performance, the familiar 648 cc parallel twin-cylinder air/oil-cooled engine will be utilised.

It currently develops 47.65 PS of maximum power at 7,250 rpm and 52 Nm of peak torque at 5,250 rpm and is paired with a six-speed transmission with slipper and assist clutch as standard. Expect the price range to hover around Rs. 3.3 lakh (ex-showroom).