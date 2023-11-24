Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 Priced At Rs. 4.25 Lakh, Limited To 25 Units

The factory custom Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 Twin has made its world premiere today; only 25 units will be sold

At the 2023 MotoVerse event in Vagator, Goa Royal Enfield has hosted the global debut of the Shotgun 650 alongside announcing its price to be Rs. 4.25 lakh (ex-showroom). The SG650 concept was showcased two years ago at the EICMA show in Italy and the factory custom has now come to light ahead of the arrival of the mass-produced production model next year to consolidate the brand’s flagship 650 cc range.

The Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 factory custom joins the lineup just a year after the debut of the Super Meteor 650 and both motorcycles have a lot in common. As for the performance, the familiar 647.95 cc parallel twin-cylinder oil-cooled engine has been utilised. It already powers the Int 650, Continental GT 650 and Super Meteor 650.

The powertrain is good enough to produce a maximum power output of 47 PS at 7,250 rpm and 52.3 Nm of peak torque. The powertrain is mated to a six-speed transmission while a slipper and assist clutch comes as standard. The Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 also features a USB charging port, LED lighting all around, and front and rear disc brakes assisted by a dual-channel ABS system as standard as well.

The motorcycle also comes with upside-down front forks and twin-sided shock absorbers at the rear. It has an overall length of 2,170 mm, a width of 820 mm and a height of 1,105 mm and the wheelbase length stands at 1,465 mm. It has a longer wheelbase compared to the Interceptor 650 and Continental GT 650 and is longer and wider than them too.

It will be positioned below the Super Meteor 650 flagship cruiser and boasts a muscular fuel tank, blackened alloy wheels, upright handlebar positioning and relaxed footpegs. Only 25 units have been allotted and that too for the customers booking during this MotoVerse weekend and it has a lot in common with the Super Meteor 650.

It is more of a classic-styled roadster with similar ergonomics (Footpegs and handlebar positioning) and has as same cluster with Tripper Navigation and LED lighting as SM 650. It also boasts 18-inch front and 17-inch rear wheels (19/16 inches on SM) and is said to be more agile than SM. It targets even city-based customers while SM is a fully-fledged cruiser.

It features a bobber-like single seat and an exposed rear fender. Different gearing and new bolt-on subframe as Classic compared to SM. RE doesn’t rule out mass production but so far only 25 units are assigned for the customers.

The Royal Enfield 650 cc range will further be expanded in the coming years as motorcycles of different body types are under development. It will be targeting customers wanting to own a relaxed motorcycle while being able to munch miles during the weekend highway rides with good cruising speeds not just in India but abroad as well.