Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 Launched In India At Rs. 3.59 Lakh

Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 has a lot in common with the Super Meteor 650 and it derives power from the same 648 cc parallel twin engine

Royal Enfield has today announced the launch of a new 650 cc motorcycle, which made its global debut in the United States a few weeks ago. At the MotoVerse 2023 event, the Chennai-based manufacturer revealed the limited factory custom version of the Shotgun 650 and just a while later, the mass produced Shotgun made its world premiere.

It has now been launched in India and it carries a starting price of Rs. 3,59,430 for the Sheetmetal Grey, Rs. 3,70,138 for the Green Drill and Plasma Blue, Rs. 3,73,000 for the range-topping Stencil White colour scheme. In comparison, the top-end model is around Rs. 21,000 cheaper than the Celestial variant of the Super Meteor 650 cruiser.

The Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 is around Rs. 4,000 cheaper than the entry-spec SM650 while the Green Drill and Plasma Blue are Rs. 9,000 cheaper than the Interstellar trim of the Super Meteor. In terms of pricing, the SG650 is positioned above the Interceptor 650. It boasts smaller wheel size compared to the Super Meteor amidst a host of other differences.

The main distinction lies in the inclusion of 18-inch front and 17-inch rear wheels, contrasting with the 19- and 16-inch wheels found in the Super Meteor 650. It also encompasses different gearing, a slightly shorter wheelbase, and customised suspension as it will target buyers wanting to own a classic roadster.

As for the performance, the familiar 648 cc parallel twin-cylinder air- and oil-cooled engine kicks out a maximum power output of 47 PS and 52.3 Nm of peak torque. It is linked with a six-speed transmission while a slipper and assist clutch is offered as standard. The braking duties are handled by front and rear disc brakes assisted by a dual-channel ABS system.

The suspension hardware comprises USD front forks and twin-sided rear shock absorbers. It must be noted that the frame, semi-digital instrument console with Tripper Navigation, engine and transmission are shared with the Super Meteor 650 but the larger fuel tank (13.8 L capacity) is brand new and the body panels are also different.

It comes with an upright handlebar positioning and middle set footpegs. It is shorter than the SM650 and weighs in at 240 kg with a seat height of 795 mm.