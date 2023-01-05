Royal Enfield Sherpa 650 Will Be The Name Of Upcoming Scram 650

Royal Enfield Sherpa 650 will reportedly go on sale next year and it will be slotted between the Interceptor 650 and the upcoming Super Meteor

Royal Enfield is currently developing a number of 650 cc motorcycles for the domestic as well as international markets. In addition to an all-new 450 cc range with a liquid-cooled engine, Royal Enfield is working on expanding its 350 cc portfolio as well. The 650 cc range already has the Interceptor 650 and Continental GT 650 and the success formula will be leveraged further.

The third motorcycle in the 650 cc series will undoubtedly be the Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650, which made its global debut at the EICMA show in Milan, Italy in early November 2022. It was unveiled in India at the Rider Mania event. The flagship cruiser is expected to cost around Rs. 4 lakh upon its market launch in the coming weeks.

The 650 cc portfolio will comprise an adventure touring 650 motorcycle, a faired cafe racer, a scrambler, a Bullet-themed entry-level 650 retro motorcycle and a Classic-like 650. A more hardcore version of the Himalayan 650 is also likely while the production version of the SG 650 concept could follow the launch of the Super Meteor later this year or in 2024.

The Royal Enfield scrambler-styled 650 has already been spotted testing a few times on public roads and it could be dubbed the Sherpa 650. It could be a derivative of the Interceptor 650 and will share a lot with it including the 648 cc parallel twin-cylinder fuel-injected engine. However, it will be equipped with USD front forks and dual shock absorbers at the rear.

Judging by the spy shots, the Sherpa 650 will come a two-in-one exhaust system, a compact rear end, knobby tyres, etc. It will be slotted below the Super Meteor 650 and slightly above the Interceptor 650 as it will go on sale sometime next year. The Chennai-based manufacturer may also introduce the Himalayan 450 in the due course of 2023.

It will derive power from a 450 cc single-cylinder liquid-cooled engine delivering around 40 bhp and it will be paired with a six-speed transmission. It will feature off-set rear monoshock suspension and possibly a brand new chassis and a sub-frame compared to the existing Himalayan 411.