Royal Enfield Service Care 24 Introduced; 1st General Service Free For All

Royal Enfield Service Care 24 comes with complimentary first free service and the package includes four general services and two engine oil changes

Royal Enfield has announced a new initiative called the ‘Service Care 24’ with the tagline ‘No one knows your ride like we do’. As a complimentary, the retro motorcycle manufacturer says the first service is free and is not linked with the purchase of the Royal Enfield service care 24 package according to the brand.

RE further said it can only be claimed following eligibility verification of the motorcycle’s chassis number. The Royal Enfield Service Care package includes four general services and two engine oil changes at a price of Rs. 2,499 (inclusive of all taxes). In case of requirement of any additional repairs, 5 per cent on the parts and lubricants along with 20 per cent on the labour cost can be saved.

To avail the service, customers can register online. Royal Enfield has noted that getting serviced by the experts is essential as ‘we (RE) always know that little extra it needs’. You can drop by at the service centre and get the problems fixed as Royal Enfield will give ‘your ride the attention and pampering it deserves’.

With the automotive industry on the road to normalcy, at least for now, manufacturers are offering different solutions for easy buying of vehicles with attractive financial schemes and offers alongside maintaining the existing ones. Moreover, the second half of this year will see a host of new model launches and RE is expected to play a key role.

The Chennai-based manufacturer is expected to launch the new generation Classic 350 sometime next month and it will more likely be followed by a cruiser based on the 650 cc platform. Royal Enfield’s CEO Vinod Dasari confirmed in a recent interview that the brand will see the highest number of new launches in a year as one new motorcycle is expected every quarter.

The company is also working on a roadster based on the J platform and new motorcycles from the 650 cc platform have been spotted testing as well. The new-gen Classic 350 sits on the same architecture as the Meteor 350 and it will be powered by a revised 349 cc OHC engine.