Royal Enfield Scrambler 650 To Have A Lot In Common With Hunter

Royal Enfield Scrambler 650 is only expected to launch in the near future and the latest test mule suggests that it will share a lot with the Hunter 350

Royal Enfield appears to be working on a range of new motorcycles for the domestic as well as international markets as the 350 cc, 450 cc and 650 cc segments are targeted. The Chennai-based manufacturer has already confirmed that it will expand its existing platforms and bring in new ones over the next twelve months as a rapid expansion of its portfolio will occur.

Recently, Royal Enfield hosted the global premiere of the Super Meteor 650 at the 2022 EICMA show in Milan, Italy and it will make its local debut at the three-day Rider Mania event on November 18. The 650 cc range will see expansion further as well as the production version of the SG650 concept and a scrambler-styled 650 cc motorcycle will be launched in the near future.

The Royal Enfield 650 cc scrambler has been caught testing quite a few times in recent times and the prototypes have certainly evolved. The retro motorcycle manufacturer would not be reluctant to share parts between the 350 cc and 650 cc portfolio. For instance, the Super Meteor 650 has a lot in common with the Meteor 350, mainly in the design and switchgear side of affairs.

Previously, the motorcycle was spotted with side panels resembling flat trackers. The recently spotted test mule of the Scrambler 650 though has the circular tail lamp, turn signals, instrument console and switchgear borrowed from the Hunter 350. In addition, the block pattern tyres look to be similar to the Pirelli Scorpion Rally STR rubber.

Other highlights are a wide handlebar setup, spoked front and rear wheels, 43 mm Showa sourced upside-down front forks, twin-sided rear shock absorbers, a side-mounted exhaust system, front and rear disc brakes with a dual-channel ABS system and so on. It must be noted that RE is also developing the new generation Bullet 350.

We do expect it to be introduced sometime early next year while the upcoming 450 cc is also highly anticipated as a dual-purpose adventure touring machine and a scrambler based on the same liquid-cooled single-cylinder engine are in the pipeline.