Royal Enfield Scrambler 650 (Int 650 Based) Spied Testing In India

A Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 was recently spotted testing in India, and speculation suggests this could be a new scrambler in the making

Royal Enfield has a lot of new products lined up for launch, slated to arrive over the next few years. We’ve seen plenty of RE test bikes running around the streets of India, undergoing road testing, and now, another one has joined the fray. A picture of an Interceptor 650 test model has emerged online, and speculations are wild!

Some reports state this to be an upcoming Interceptor 650-based scrambler. This seems plausible, as the popularity of off-road motorcycles has been skyrocketing in recent times. However, there don’t seem to be any changes to the suspension, tyres, or wheels. The styling of the test bike is also the same as the regular RE Interceptor.

In fact, the only noticeable change is the new exhaust system – a two-in-one system with a single muffler, instead of the dual exhaust setup the bike currently gets. This is an interesting change, as it would alter the burbly exhaust note of the motorcycle. It should also be noted that a two-in-one exhaust usually helps smoothen the airflow in the engine, resulting in slightly more torque.

There are two explanations for this test model- it could either be an early prototype for the Scrambler 650 or it could be an updated Interceptor 650. In the former case, we will likely see plenty more changes in subsequent spy pictures, like upgraded suspension and dual-purpose tyres, making the bike better suited for off-roading.

Last year, several reports were claiming that Royal Enfield is planning to launch a 650cc scrambler motorcycle. It was believed that this upcoming scrambler would be based on the Interceptor 650/Continental GT650, featuring the same platform and powertrain as them. Interestingly, it was confirmed earlier this year that a new 650 adventure motorcycle is also in the making.

However, this could simply be an update for the bike, i.e., the 2022 Royal Enfield Interceptor 650, which is significantly less exciting news but equally plausible. We can’t be too sure yet; we’ll have to wait for more information to leak or for an official statement to know more about it.