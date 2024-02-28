Royal Enfield Scram 450 Spotted Testing Again, Launch Likely In Late 2024

Royal Enfield Scram 450 is expected to go on sale in late 2024 and it will be powered by a 450 cc liquid-cooled engine producing around 40 PS

Royal Enfield is currently developing a range of new 450 cc motorcycles, building on the recent release of the Himalayan 450. Among these developments is a scrambler model based on the 450 cc platform, which may potentially be named the Scram 450 or utilize one of the various names trademarked by the brand in recent years in India.

It is worth noting that RE is also lining up a slew of new 650 cc motorcycles. While the current Scram 411 is derived from the Himalayan 411, the upcoming model will feature a more authentic scrambler appearance and increased power. It will be equipped with a single-cylinder 4-valve DOHC fuel-injected engine, which will be utilised across the entire 450 cc lineup.

The powertrain produces a maximum power output of 40.02 PS and 40 Nm of peak torque. It is paired with a six-speed transmission, supported by a slipper and assist clutch. The Scram 450 has been caught testing multiple times on public roads and the latest images show the presence of telescopic front forks as opposed to the more expensive USDs in the Himalayan 450.

The spy pictures of the Royal Enfield Scram 450 reveal several key features including a production-spec seat, a round-shaped LED headlamp with a black casing, a wide handlebar, circular rearview mirrors, a side-mounted upswept exhaust system with a heat shield, multi-spoke black cast aluminium 17-inch wheels, a slim fuel tank, and rear set footpegs.

The scrambler appears to share its chassis with the Himalayan 450 while featuring a bolt-on rear subframe. Suspension duties will be handled by telescopic front forks and an offset rear monoshock. The motorcycle is expected to weigh under 200 kilograms. It may as well be equipped with a switchable ABS system and the rear tyre has a wide profile.

Additional highlights of the Royal Enfield Scram 450 include sharp LED turn signals, a compact rear section, and disc brakes both at the front and rear, supported by a dual-channel ABS system. It will likely be available for sale in late 2024, with an expected price of around Rs. 2.4 lakh (ex-showroom). The circular TFT instrument console appears to be the same unit found in the Himalayan 450. It will take on Triumph Scrambler 400X and Yezdi Scrambler and will undercut them in pricing.