Royal Enfield Scram 411 Vs Yezdi Scrambler – Specs Comparison

Here, we have an on-paper comparison between the upcoming Royal Enfield Scram 411 and its biggest rival, Yezdi Scrambler

Royal Enfield is all set to launch Scram 411 in the Indian market, scheduled for March 15. This upcoming motorcycle is essentially a scrambler version of RE Himalayan, with plenty of shared parts between the two. Thanks to spy pictures and leaked brochure, there’s plenty of info available about the soon-to-launch Royal Enfield Scram 411.

Here, we have compared the spec sheets of the forthcoming RE Scram 411 and its biggest rival in the Indian market, Yezdi Scrambler.

Royal Enfield Scram 411 vs Yezdi Scrambler – Design and styling

RE Scram 411 bears a lot of resemblance to RE Himalayan. The fuel tank is the same, but with tank extensions instead of the front subframe. The headlamp is still round, but it’s mounted on the forks and gets a new steel cowl. The tail section has the same design, but gets a conventional pillion handrail instead of a top box mount.

Royal Enfield Scram 411 gets a single-piece seat, but with the same overall design as Himalayan’s split seat. It gets a tall single-piece handlebar, a relatively tall seat, and centre-set footpegs, which should translate to an upright and comfy riding posture.

Yezdi Scrambler has a lovely neo-retro design, which looks quite badass, especially when the accessories are added. It gets a round headlamp, beak-like front fender, rounded fuel tank, round taillights and turn indicators, etc. We also see a dual exhaust system here, which looks badass.

Thanks to the slightly-tall handlebar, tall but long single-piece seat, and slightly forward-set footpegs, the bike has a comfy overall riding posture. Knee pads have also been added to the tank, which makes it easier to grip the bike when riding while standing or when landing a jump.

Royal Enfield Scram 411 vs Yezdi Scrambler – Features and equipment

The instrument console of Scram 411 will be the same as RE Meteor 350, consisting of a semi-digital speedometer and a tripper navigation screen. The latter will be an optional accessory and not standard fitment, likely because of the semiconductor chip shortage. The suspension system will consist of conventional telescopic forks at the front and a monoshock at the rear.

The bike will get wire-spoked wheels (with a 19-inch front wheel), and the lighting system will include halogen lights for headlamps and turn indicators, while the taillight will be LED. Disc brakes will be offered on both wheels – 300mm front and 240mm rear – with dual-channel ABS available as standard. Several accessories would be available as well, as seen in spy pictures.

Yezdi Scrambler gets a fully-digital instrument console, which offers a tachometer too (not offered on Scram 411). A navigation system (with Bluetooth-enabled smartphone connectivity) is expected to be added later to it. The suspension system here includes a pair of conventional forks and dual rear shockers.

The Yezdi gets wire-spoked wheels as well (19-inch front and 17-inch rear), along with all-LED lighting, disc brakes on both wheels, and adjustable dual-channel ABS (three modes – Road, Rain, and Off-Road). In terms of standard equipment, this one surely takes the lead.

Royal Enfield Scram 411 vs Yezdi Scrambler – Engine and transmission

Scram 411 will be powered by the same 411cc single-pot motor as Himalayan. The power output of the RE scrambler hasn’t been revealed, but on Himalayan ADV, this powerplant is good for 24.31 PS and 32 Nm. Transmission duties will be handled by a 5-speed sequential gearbox.

Yezdi Scrambler has a smaller engine in comparison – 334cc – but this liquid-cooled motor can belt out more power – 29.1 PS. The peak torque, however, is a little lower relative to its RE rival, at 28.2 Nm. This powerplant comes mated to a 6-speed sequential transmission.

Technical specifications Royal Enfield Scram 411 Yezdi Scrambler Engine size 411cc 334cc Engine type Air/oil-cooled, single-cylinder Liquid-cooled, single-cylinder Max. power 24.31 PS* 29.1 PS Max. torque 32 Nm* 28.2 Nm Transmission 5-speed 6-speed

*expected

Yezdi Scrambler makes a lot more power, which will likely result in better performance numbers in the real world. However, the torquey Royal Enfield engine will surely make Scram 411 a breeze to ride, both on and off the roads. We’ll have to wait for the latter to launch in order to confirm that though.

Royal Enfield Scram 411 vs Yezdi Scrambler – Price

The price of Scram 411 is expected to be a little lower compared to RE Himalayan, which should put it head-to-head with Yezdi Scrambler. The latter’s price currently ranges from Rs. 2.04 lakh to Rs. 2.10 lakh (ex-showroom New Delhi), which is quite competitive considering all that’s on offer.