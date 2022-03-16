Royal Enfield Scram 411 Vs Yezdi Scrambler – Detailed Specs Comparison

Check out our comprehensive spec-sheet comparison between the newly-launched Royal Enfield Scram 411 and Yezdi Scrambler

Royal Enfield has finally launched Scram 411 in the Indian market, and it sure has us excited! RE’s new scrambler shares its platform and powertrain with the Himalayan ADV, and there are plenty of commonalities between the two. Its biggest rivals in the Indian market are Honda CB350 RS and Yezdi Scrambler, both of which are brilliant motorcycles.

Here, we compare the new Royal Enfield Scram 411 with Yezdi Scrambler, to see which of the two is the better deal on paper.

Royal Enfield Scram 411 vs Yezdi Scrambler – Design

Similar to other Royal Enfield bikes, Scram 411 has a retro-inspired design, with a touch of sportiness and ruggedness. It gets a round headlamp with a tiny headlamp cowl, curvy fuel tank with tank extensions, scooped single-piece seat, sleek taillight, single-piece pillion grab handle, round rear-view mirrors, a bash plate, etc.

The riding posture on Scram 411 is upright and relaxed, with tall handlebars, a tall seat, and centre-set footpegs, However, compared to RE Himalayan, the seat is lower and the handlebar is closer to the rider, which makes the bike lighter and more flickable in comparison.

Yezdi Scrambler is also retro-inspired, but it looks much more modern in comparison to its Royal Enfield rival. It gets a round LED headlamp, along with a small round taillight and tiny round turn indicators. It also gets a beak-style front fender, rounded fuel tank, single-piece seat, dual-exhaust system, and a bash plate.

The seating posture is upright and comfy, thanks to the slightly tall handlebar and slightly forward-set footpegs. The seat is tall, but not too much, and the handling feels great. There are knee pads on the tank, which make it easier to hold the bike when jumping or sliding around.

Royal Enfield Scram 411 vs Yezdi Scrambler – Features

RE Scram 411 has the same semi-digital instrument console as Meteor 350, but the tripper navigation system is offered as an optional accessory. Its suspension system – twin conventional front forks and a rear monoshock – is capable of handling big jumps and heavy off-road riding.

Royal Enfield’s new scrambler gets wire-spoked wheels (19-inch front and 17-inch rear) with tube tyres. The lighting system includes halogen lights for headlamps and turn indicators, while the taillight is an LED unit. The bike gets disc brakes – 300mm front and 240mm rear – with non-switchable dual-channel ABS.

The instrument console of Yezdi Scrambler is a single-pod all-digital unit, with a speedometer, tachometer, tripmeter, odometer, fuel gauge, etc., on offer. It also gets a rugged suspension system, with conventional telescopic forks at the front and dual shockers at the rear. The wheels are wire-spoked (19-inch front and 17-inch rear), and they come with tube tyres.

The Yezdi’s lighting system consists of LEDs all around, and the bike also gets disc brakes on both wheels (320mm front and 240mm rear), along with adjustable dual-channel ABS (with three modes: Road, Rain, and Off-Road). A USB and a type-C charging ports are also on offer here.

Royal Enfield Scram 411 vs Yezdi Scrambler – Technical specifications

RE Scram 411 is powered by a 411cc, oil-cooled, single-cylinder powerplant, which belts out 24.31 PS and 32 Nm. This is the same engine as Himalayan, and it comes mated to a 5-speed gearbox. This motor is extremely torquey, which makes it easy to ride on the road as well as off it.

Yezdi Scrambler draws power from a 334cc, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine. Although smaller, this powerplant is more powerful than the one on Scram 411 – 29.1 PS of peak power – although the maximum torque is lower at 28.2 Nm. Transmission duties are handled by a 6-speed gearbox.

Technical specifications Royal Enfield Scram 411 Yezdi Scrambler Engine size 411cc 334cc Engine type Air/oil-cooled, single-cylinder Liquid-cooled, single-cylinder Max. power 24.31 PS 29.1 PS Max. torque 32 Nm 28.2 Nm Transmission 5-speed 6-speed

The Royal Enfield is much easier and forgiving to ride, thanks to the torquey nature of its powerplant. In comparison, the Yezdi’s engine is peaky and sporty, requiring a lot more throttle to make progress, although the performance is significantly higher.

Royal Enfield Scram 411 vs Yezdi Scrambler – Price

The price of the new Royal Enfield Scram 411 starts at Rs. 2.03 lakh, and goes up to Rs. 2.08 lakh. Yezdi Scrambler is only slightly more expensive, priced from Rs. 2.04 lakh to Rs. 2.10 lakh, but it has a lot more standard features on offer.

All prices mentioned are ex-showroom, New Delhi