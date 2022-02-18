Royal Enfield Scram 411 Reaches Dealerships; Launch Soon

Royal Enfield Scram 411 will be powered by the same 411 cc single-cylinder air-cooled fuel-injected engine found in the Himalayan

Royal Enfield has a number of new launches waiting in the pipeline and the Scram 411 will be the first of the lot. The Chennai-based manufacturer is expected to introduce the Hunter 350 by the middle of this year following the Scram 411 and it could be followed by the global debut of the Super Meteor 650 cruiser and perhaps the production-spec SG concept as well.

The Scram 411’s pictures were leaked a few months ago and recently, its brochure appeared on the internet suggesting that the launch could be on the cards sooner rather than later. It has now been caught on camera at a dealership further emphasising that the price announcement can be expected in the coming months and it could cost around Rs. 2 lakh (ex-showroom).

It looks like the more road-biased Himalayan along with the string of official apparel has begun arriving at showrooms and recent spy images show that the Scram 411 will be offered in multiple colour choices. The Royal Enfield Scram 411 is a modified version of the Himalayan dual-purpose adventure tourer with touring and tarmac-based riding in mind.

The Scram 411 remains similar to the Himalayan in a plenty of ways as the circular headlamp and rearview mirrors, fuel tank, handlebar setup, tail lamp and most of the body panels have been carried over. But, it has different body graphics and headlamp surround, different exhaust canister shape and new split seats as opposed to the single-piece seat in the Himalayan.

It is devoid of the tall windscreen up front while the spoked wheels are reminiscent of the Himalayan. Another major differentiator is the presence of a 19-inch front wheel as opposed to the 21-incher in the Adv. It is suspended on the same telescopic front forks with black gaiters, and the rear features a monoshock unit.

A dual-channel ABS system will be available along with 300 mm front and 240 mm rear disc brakes. As for the performance, the same 411 cc single-cylinder air-cooled SOHC fuel-injected engine will be used producing a maximum power output of 24.3 bhp and 32 Nm of peak torque and is paired with a five-speed transmission.