Royal Enfield Scram 411 India Launch Likely Around March

Royal Enfield Scram 411 is a road-biased version of the Himalayan with different graphics, smaller wheels and devoid of some features in comparison

Royal Enfield has long been testing a number of new motorcycles for the Indian as well as international markets on public roads. The ones that really caught everyone’s attention are a more road-biased version of the Himalayan, Hunter 350 and a couple of 650 cc motorcycles based on the Interceptor and Continental GT 650s platform.

The Himalayan has been a successful dual-purpose adventure touring machine in India and the segment is certainly evolving as off-roading enthusiasts are growing aplenty. The Royal Enfield Scram 411 will help in expanding the range further and address the customers who do not want to be hardcore off-road riders and instead can live with Himalayan’s everyday touring character.

A few months ago, official pictures of what appeared to be the Scram 411 emerged on the internet. While speculations indicate that it will enter showrooms by February 2022, some reports claim that the launch could be postponed by a month to March 2022 due to the ongoing health crisis. Its prices could officially be announced towards the end of Feb or in March reportedly.

Recently, the Scram 411 was caught testing in its production guise wearing a new two-tone paint scheme. The test mule had a dual-tone red and black finish to the fuel tank while the body panels were done up in black colour. We can expect the Chennai-based manufacturer to offer the RE Scram 411 in multiple colour schemes and it has some differences compared to its adv sibling.

Features such as a tall windscreen, jerry can holders and a luggage rack will be absent compared to the Himalayan, and it will also run on smaller wheels. As for the performance, the same 411 cc air-cooled single-cylinder fuel-injected engine can be expected with no change in performance numbers.

It will more likely produce a maximum power output of 24.3 bhp and 32 Nm of peak torque and will be linked with a five-speed transmission. Expect the starting price to hover around Rs. 1.95 lakh (ex-showroom) as it could undercut the recently launched Yezdi Adventure and Scrambler.