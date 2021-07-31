Royal Enfield Scram 411 (Himalayan Based) Leaked Online; Launch Soon

A picture of a clay model of the road-biased version of the RE Himalayan, expected to be named Scram 411, has emerged online recently, showcasing the design of the upcoming model

Recently, a new Royal Enfield motorcycle was spotted testing in India. In the available spy pictures, this new motorcycle seems to be a scrambler version of the RE Himalayan. The manufacturer had previously filed a trademark for the name ‘Scram’, which could be the name of this upcoming model. Now, a new picture has emerged online, which gives us a close look at the clay model of this upcoming motorcycle, and there are plenty of changes here compared to the Himalayan.

Here, we see that the motorcycle sports a new headlamp cowl, while the headlamp is now mounted on the front forks. The front wheel is smaller than the 21-inch unit that comes on the Himalayan, although the tyres still seem to be dual-purpose rubber. The front subframe of the motorcycle has been removed, and we see tank shrouds on the fuel tank instead.

The luggage rack at the rear has been removed, giving the tail a tidier but less rugged look. In the spy pictures, all the above-mentioned changes could be seen, along with a pair of panniers, which we expect to be available as accessories on the production version. Upon closer inspection of the clay model, we see that the instrument cluster is also different.

Instead of the busy instrument cluster of the Himalayan, this one seems rather simple, similar to the one seen on the Meteor 350. The smaller pod is likely the Tripper navigation screen, which was also added to the Himalayan earlier this year. Other than that, the side panels also have a different design.

The engine is expected to be the same 411cc, air-cooled, single-cylinder unit, which belts out a peak power and torque of 24.31 PS and 32 Nm, respectively. This motor will come mated to a 5-speed transmission. The manufacturer might update the engine for smoother power delivery, but we don’t expect any upgrades to the powertrain.

With the smaller front wheel, the upcoming Royal Enfield Scram 411 is expected to offer better on-road handling characteristics than the offroad-biased Himalayan. In the spy pictures, this new motorcycle seemed almost production-ready and thus expect it to enter showrooms following the new-gen Classic later this year.