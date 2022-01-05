Royal Enfield Records 73,739 Unit Sales In Dec 2021 – Classic, Meteor, Bullet

In December 2021, Royal Enfield’s domestic sales in India dropped by 0.47 per cent, while its exports have increased by 135.23 per cent

In December 2021, Royal Enfield has reported a total sales figure of 73,739 units, inclusive of both domestic sales and exports. This is a small Year-on-Year (YoY) sales growth of 6.88 per cent, compared to 68,995 units dispatched in the same month last year (in December 2020). However, domestic sales have stayed almost unchanged on a YoY basis.

Domestic sales have seen a tiny decline of 0.47 per cent, down to 65,187 units in Dec 2021 down from 65,492 units in the same month last year. The export numbers have seen a massive increase though – 144.13 per cent on a YoY basis – from 3,503 units back in Dec 2020 to 8,552 units last month.

In the calendar year 2021 (January to December 2021), Royal Enfield’s domestic sales figure stood at 3,60,898 units. This is a 5.96 per cent sales decline compared to 3,83,779 units sold in CY2020 (January to December 2020). Exports have grown by 135.23 per cent, from 23,677 units shipped in January-December 2020 to 55,695 units in January-December 2021.

Royal Enfield currently has the following models in its lineup in the Indian market – Classic 350, Meteor 350, Interceptor 650, Continental GT650, Himalayan, and Bullet 350. The Classic 350 is the highest-selling model among them all, thanks to its massive fan-following. The manufacturer is planning to add a few more motorcycles to its range very soon.

RE will introduce a scrambler bike very soon, named ‘Scram 411’, which will be based on the Himalayan. A 650cc cruiser is also in the making, which was previewed at 2021 EICMA as the SG650 concept. The brand also has a 350cc roadster (expected to be named Hunter 350), a Classic 350-based bobber, and a 650cc version of the Himalayan in the making.

The next-generation Bullet 350 is also expected to debut this year. Other than that, Royal Enfield is expected to introduce a brand new model in the Indian market, which will be the most affordable motorcycle in the company’s lineup. The addition of these upcoming models will help RE expand its audience, not just in India, but overseas as well.