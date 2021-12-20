Royal Enfield Recalls 26,300 Units Of Classic 350 To Rectify Faulty Brakes

Royal Enfield Classic 350 recall campaign is to fix the brake reaction bracket attached to the swingarm specifically on the 2021 single-channel ABS and rear drum brake variant

Royal Enfield has announced a recall for the new generation Classic 350 manufactured between

September 1 and December 5, 2021, in the domestic market. The Chennai-based manufacturer introduced the all-new Classic 350 a few months ago with a host of changes as it gets a new platform, a revised SOHC engine and a tweaked design language.

It has been well received in the Indian market courtesy of a heavily improved ride quality, lesser vibrations and goo touring abilities. The oldest motorcycle maker in continuous production has now released a press statement saying that its technical team has discovered that one of the components could potentially cause an issue.

The brake reaction bracket attached to the motorcycle swingarm is used specifically on the 2021 single-channel ABS and rear drum brake Classic 350 motorcycles and it is discovered that exceptionally higher braking load applied on the rear brake pedal could lead to potential damage to the reaction bracket and it may also lead to unusual braking noise.

Another possibility is the potential deterioration of braking efficiency in extreme conditions. Royal Enfield says the issue is clearly isolated to the single-channel ABS with rear drum brake Classic 350 models, manufactured between September 1, 2021, and December 5, 2021. RE has proactively decided to call in close to 26,300 single-channel ABS and rear-drum-brake enabled Classic 350 models.

This is to reinforce the brake reaction bracket of the swingarm for all units. Royal Enfield service teams, and/or local dealerships will reach out to consumers whose motorcycle Vehicle Identification Number (VIN) number falls within the manufacturing period mentioned above. Owners can also visit the Royal Enfield website and reach out to their local Royal Enfield workshops, or call Royal Enfield on 1800 210 007 to verify.

The 2021 Royal Enfield Classic 350 is priced between Rs. 1.84 lakh and Rs. 2.14 lakh (ex-showroom), and is powered by a 349 cc single-cylinder air- and oil-cooled SOHC engine producing a maximum power output of just above 20 bhp and 27 Nm of peak torque, and is paired with a five-speed transmission. Multiple colour schemes and a range of accessories are also offered with the new Classic 350.