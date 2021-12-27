Royal Enfield Nov 2021 Sales Analysis – Classic, Bullet, Meteor, 650 Twins

Royal Enfield posted a total of 44,830 units in the month of November 2021 as against 59,084 units during the same period in 2020

Royal Enfield garnered a cumulative domestic tally of 44,830 units in the month of November 2021 as against 59,084 units during the same period in 2020 with a YoY negative sales growth of 24.12 per cent. The homegrown manufacturer introduced the new generation Classic 350 a few months ago and it has been well received amongst customers.

However, the chip shortage is certainly reducing production across the industry. The Classic 350 garnered a cumulative domestic tally of 19,601 units as against 39,391 units during the corresponding period twelve months ago with a YoY volume de-growth of 50.2 per cent. The Bullet 350, on the other hand, posted a positive sales increase.

The entry-level motorcycle within the brand’s portfolio recorded a total of 8,733 units as against 6,513 units in November 2020 with a YoY volume surge of 34 per cent. RE is reportedly working on the next generation Bullet 350 while a host of new launches are planned for 2022 including the Hunter 350, Scram 411 based on Himalayan and the 650 cc cruiser.

Royal Enfield Models (YoY) November 2021 Sales November 2020 Sales 1. Classic 350 (-50.2%) 19,601 39,391 2. Bullet 350 (34%) 8,733 6,513 3. Meteor 350 (-3.6%) 6,775 7,031 4. Bullet Electra (21.9%) 4,257 3,490 5. Himalayan (113.5%) 3,310 1,550 6. Int & Conti 650 (94.2%) 2,154 1,109

The Meteor 350 cruiser registered a total of 6,775 units last month as against 7,031 units during the same period in 2020 with a YoY negative sales growth of 3.6 per cent. The Bullet Electra slotted in at fourth with 4,257 units as against 3,490 units in November 2020 with a YoY positive volume increase of 21.9 per cent and whether it would get a replacement or not is yet known.

The Himalayan dual-purpose adventure tourer managed to record a total of 3,310 units last month as against 1,550 units during the corresponding month in 2020 with a YoY sales jump of 113.5 per cent. The Himalayan-based Scram 411 is expected to be the first in line for launch in 2022 and it will more likely be introduced around February.

The combined sales of Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 and Continental GT 650 stood at 2,154 units last month as against 1,109 units during the same period in 2020 with a YoY sales increase of 94.2 per cent. At EICMA 2021, RE showcased the SG650 concept and the limited 120th Year Anniversary Edition that has already been sold out.