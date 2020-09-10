Royal Enfield Meteor Fireball, Stellar & Supernova – Key Differences

Powering all three Royal Enfield Meteor 350 variants will be a new 349 cc single-cylinder engine that makes 20.2 BHP of max power and 27 Nm of peak torque

It is no secret that Royal Enfield is working on a new motorcycle, which will serve a replacement for the now discontinued Thunderbird. Dubbed as the ‘Meteor 350’, the new bike will be based on an entirely new ‘J’ platform, and is expected to be launched in the Indian market very soon.

Ahead of its launch, the bike has been a part of various spy shots, while its brochure was also leaked, thus, revealing lots of crucial information. The brochure revealed that Royal Enfield will offer the Meteor 350 in a total of three different variants, namely Fireball, Stellar and Supernova.

The Fireball will be the entry-level variant of the Meteor 350, and will be offered with only two colour options, including gloss yellow and red. In addition, the Fireball trim will be equipped with decals instead of a 3D badge. In order to keep its price in check, the RE Meteor 350 Fireball will also miss out on premium styling elements like chrome bits, which are reserved for the other two variants.

The mid-spec Stellar variant will be available with metallic red, metallic blue and matte black paint schemes. Over the Fireball, the Stellar trim will feature a 3D logo, a backrest for the pillion, body coloured panels as well as chrome-finished handlebars, fuel injector covers and exhaust.

The Supernova will be the range-topping version of the upcoming Meteor 350. It will sport a dual-tone colour scheme of either blue & black or brown & black. In addition to what you get on the Stellar, the Supernova comes with premium dual-tone alloy wheels, a premium seat cover, chromed out indicators, cushioned backrest, as well as a windscreen.

The higher-spec Stellar and Supernova will be launched in different colour schemes and will be equipped with a set of different exterior features. While the Stellar trim will sport chrome exhaust system and handlebar along with a back rest of added pillion comfort, the top-spec Supernova will feature machined finished wheels, a different seat cover, chrome indicators and a windscreen.

Also, all the three variants will be offered with turn-by-turn navigation and smartphone connectivity as standard. The bike will feature a semi-digital instrument cluster, along with a TFT unit for navigation. The former is expected to display multiple tripmeters and a range indicator as well.