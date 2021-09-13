Royal Enfield Meteor 350 Prices Up By Rs. 25,000 In Just 11 Months

Not even a year since the launch of the Meteor 350, and Royal Enfield has already hiked the prices of the motorcycle by up to Rs 25,000

Royal Enfield introduced its new J platform in India with the launch of the Meteor 350 last year, and the 349 cc cruiser motorcycle has been offered in three variants so far, namely Fireball, Stellar and Supernova. Now, the Chennai-based motorcycle manufacturer has increased the prices of the Meteor 350 by Rs 7,000 across all trim levels.

The Fireball, Stellar and Supernova variants will now cost Rs 1.99 lakh, Rs 2.05 lakh and Rs 2.15 lakh respectively. The Meteor 350 was originally launched in India last year at a base price of Rs 1.76 lakh, going up to Rs 1.90 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom New Delhi) for the top-end Supernova trim. This means that up until now, Royal Enfield has increased the motorcycle’s prices by up to Rs 25,000.

The latest price hike comes just days after the much-awaited launch of the updated Classic 350, Royal Enfield’s bread and butter. In contrast, the new Classic 350 is priced from Rs 1.84 lakh to Rs 2.15 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi).

It should be noted that no changes have been made to the Meteor 350 whatsoever. The motorcycle continues to make use of a 349 cc fuel-injected single-cylinder motor that puts out 20.2 hp of maximum power at 6,100 rpm along with 27 Nm of peak torque, which is delivered at 4,000 rpm. The engine comes paired with a 5-speed transmission.

The Meteor 350 has been built on a double-cradle frame which is suspended by a telescopic fork up front, along with twin shock absorbers at the rear. The braking setup consists of a 300 mm disc brake up front and a 270 mm unit at the back, coupled with dual-channel ABS which is offered as standard.

There’s no denying the fact that the Meteor 350 is one of the most feature-rich Royal Enfield motorcycles ever built. The bike comes equipped with a semi-digital instrument cluster with smartphone connectivity, turn-by-turn navigation as well as day and night mode. Apart from that, you also get a switchgear-mounted USB charging port, an LED tail lamp, as well as a circular LED DRL integrated inside the headlamp.