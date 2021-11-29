Royal Enfield Meteor 350 Posts Nearly 8,000 Unit Sales In Oct 2021

Royal Enfield sold a total of 7,851 units of the Meteor 350 last month, making it the second best-selling RE motorcycle in October 2021

Due to the current sales slowdown in the Indian automobile market, Royal Enfield has seen a considerable drop in sales in October 2021 on a Year-on-Year (YoY) basis, with most of its models posting a negative sales growth. RE Himalayan was the only bike in the manufacturer’s range to see a YoY jump in sales.

Interestingly, as Meteor 350 was launched in November last year, it doesn’t have any YoY figures for comparison, thus managing to stay neutral in this sales slump. In October 2021, a total of 7,851 units of the bike were sold in India, which is second only to one other model in RE’s lineup – Classic 350.

On a Month-on-Month (MoM) basis, RE Meteor 350 saw a 26.96 per cent jump in sales, with October 2020’s sale figure standing at 6,184 units. Relatively speaking, these are fairly good sales numbers, especially considering the current market slowdown. However, starting next month, the Meteor 350 will also have YoY sales comparison numbers.

The Meteor 350 is powered by a 349cc, air/oil-cooled, single-cylinder engine, which is capable of generating a peak power and torque of 20.4 PS and 27 Nm, respectively. This powerplant comes mated to a 5-speed sequential transmission. The motorcycle is available in three variants – Fireball, Stellar, and Supernova – with varying levels of feature and equipment on offer.

The motorcycle gets a semi-digital instrument cluster, with a tripper navigation system offered as standard. It also gets alloy wheels (19-inch front and 17-inch rear), tubeless tyres, single disc brakes on both wheels (300mm front and 270mm rear) with dual-channel ABS, LED headlamps, etc. Royal Enfield also offers plenty of accessories for the motorcycle.

Royal Enfield Meteor 350 is currently priced from Rs. 1.98 lakh to Rs. 2.14 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi). It doesn’t have any direct rivals right now, although a new Jawa cruiser seems to be in the pipeline, expected to go on sale sometime during the next year. Other than that, its closest rivals in the Indian market would be Honda CB350 H’ness, Benelli Imperiale 400, Jawa 42, and its own sibling, Classic 350.