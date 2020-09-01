Royal Enfield Meteor 350 – New Image and Details Leaked

The upcoming RE Meteor will be powered by a new 350cc engine, which will sport a modern OHC layout instead of the older pushrod design

Royal Enfield is prepping to launch its a slew of new motorcycles in India, starting with the Meteor 350 cruiser. The bike will be the replacement for the RE Thunderbird (and Thunderbird X). The Meteor has now been spied multiple times during testing, and a lot of details have also surfaced on the internet about its different variants, equipment, etc.

The Meteor 350 will retail in three variants – Fireball, Stellar, and Supernova. The base-trim Fireball will be available in two dual-tone colour schemes – yellow/black and red/black – and will have decals on its body instead of 3D badges. The chrome embellishments will be kept to a minimum here. Overall, the Meteor Fireball variant will mirror the Thunderbird 350X in design.

The Stellar variant will feature a single tone colour scheme, along with premium 3D badges on the body panels. There will be a lot of chrome embellishments here, including exhaust, handlebars, and EFI cover. The pillion seat will also feature a backrest, which will improve long-distance comfort for the passenger.

The top-trim Supernova model will get a premium dual-tone paint scheme, along with machine-cut alloy wheels. It will also feature premium seats, chrome-embellished indicators, and a windscreen. We expect the windscreen to be available as an optional accessory on the other variants as well.

There will be a ‘Tripper Navigation’ feature provided as standard on the RE Meteor. This system is expected to feature Bluetooth-connectivity, just like the ones on Hero Xpulse 200 and TVS Apache series. This system will feature a coloured digital display though, which will feel much more premium than its peers.

The fuel tank will reportedly have a 15-litre capacity, which is much smaller than the Thunderbird’s 20-litre tank. The front-wheel will be a 19-inch unit, with 100/90 tyre, while the rear will have a 17-inch wheel shod with 140/70 rubber. The tyres will be sourced from Ceat and Ace. At the moment, there is no confirmation of launch, but we expect it to happen soon, probably in the coming weeks.

Other than the Meteor 350, Royal Enfield will also launch the next-generation Classic 350, and the Hunter/Sherpa roadster soon in India. Also, a new 650cc cruiser was spied on test recently, which is expected to become the brand’s new flagship when it launches.