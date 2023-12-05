Royal Enfield Launches ‘REOWN’ Pre-Owned Business In India

Royal Enfield ‘Reown’ is currently available in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bangalore and Chennai; listed motorcycles will undergo 200+ technical and mechanical checks

Royal Enfield has today announced the introduction of Reown, a new pre-owned motorcycle business initiative that enables existing and prospective customers to buy or sell their Royal Enfield motorcycles, exchange their motorcycles and upgrade to a RE without much hassle. The initiative is currently available in Chennai, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Mumbai and Delhi.

The company-operated programme stems from a move to create easier access to ownership and upgrading while ‘ensuring trust, convenience and complete assurance by the brand for customers’ according to Royal Enfield. It is said to be an all-in-one place for buyers looking to own ‘pre-owned’ REs as Reown will offer a wide range of used motorcycles.

Speaking about the launch of RE-Own, Royal Enfield CEO, B Govindarajan said, “We see Reown as an initiative to address the issue of accessibility and trust that customers have when purchasing pre-owned Royal Enfield motorcycles. With our wide retail network, and an even wider ecosystem of Enfield collectors and workshops, we have the ability to bring together an array of pre-owned Royal Enfield motorcycles to aspiring riders, ensure thorough checks on the motorcycle for quality and to guarantee and assurance by the brand.”

Reown has the potential to tap into newer markets and thus new set of customers. It guarantees fair pricing and hassle-free documentation support for those looking to sell or buy a pre-owned Royal Enfield or to exchange any existing motorcycle of any brand and upgrade to an RE. Both in-store and online access are available, as customers can easily express interest in selling or buying a Royal Enfield or conducting an exchange.

A dedicated relationship manager will assist the customer and potential customers can book an inspection for their old motorcycle anywhere by filling out a form online. All pre-owned Royal Enfield motorcycles listed on Reown undergo 200+ technical and mechanical checks and are refurbished with genuine motorcycle parts at authorised Royal Enfield service centres.

Moreover, pre-owned motorcycles are offered with a brand warranty and two free services. Customers selling through Reown are entitled to exciting loyalty benefits worth Rs. 5000 of Genuine Motorcycle Accessories that can be availed on their next Royal Enfield motorcycle purchase. Customers looking to upgrade can bring in any pre-owned motorcycle for exchange and be assured of the right value.

Royal Enfield has formed strategic alliances with multiple partners such as HDFC & IDFC to enable attractive finance options. It facilitates Adroit Auto to enable doorstep motorcycle evaluation and make use of Shriram group to enable upgrades from other two-wheeler brands and with OLX for easy discovery of and accessibility to certified pre-owned Royal Enfield motorcycles.