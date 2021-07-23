Royal Enfield June 2021 Sales – Classic, Bullet, Meteor, Himalayan, 650 Twins

Royal Enfield recorded 35,815 unit sales in June 2021 as against 36,510 units during the same period last year with a YoY de-growth of 1.9 per cent

Royal Enfield finished in the sixth position in the overall two-wheeler manufacturers’ standings in the month of June 2021 as 35,815 units were sold against 36,510 units during the same period last year with YoY negative volume growth of 1.9 per cent. The homegrown retro motorcycle maker was the sixth-highest seller last month.

It beat Yamaha, Piaggio, Kawasaki, Triumph and others. The Classic 350 continued to be the best-seller for Royal Enfield while speculations surrounding the arrival of the second generation model loom large. It garnered a cumulative domestic tally of 17,377 units last month as against 22,699 units during the same period last year.

This led to a negative YoY sales growth of 23 per cent. The Meteor 350 acted as a spiritual successor of the Thunderbird 350 upon its debut last year and it has been well received amongst customers. In recent months, it regularly finished as the second most sold motorcycle for the Chennai-based brand and last month was no different.

Royal Enfield Models (YoY) June 2021 Sales June 2020 Sales 1. Classic 350 (-23%) 17,377 22,699 2. Meteor 350 (%) 8,770 – 3. Bullet 350 (-34%) 5,317 8,108 4. Bullet Electra (-23%) 3,137 4,058 5. Himalayan (-18%) 684 835 6. 650 Twins (-35%) 530 810

The Meteor is sold in Stellar, Super Nova and Fireball variants and it recorded 8,770 units in the month of June 2021. The Bullet 350 slotted in at third with 5,317 unit sales as against 8,108 units during the corresponding month in 2020 with 34 per cent negative volume growth. The Bullet Electra Twin Spark finished in the fourth position with 3,137 units.

This when compared to the same period twelve months ago with 4,058 units, a YoY sales decline of 23 per cent was registered. The Himalayan adventure tourer managed to post 684 units last month as against 835 units during the corresponding month in 2020 with a YoY volume de-growth of 18 per cent.

The combined sales of Interceptor 650 and Continental GT 650 stood at 530 units last month against 810 units during the same period in 2020 with a YoY sales slump of 35 per cent. Royal Enfield is expected to introduce the second-gen Classic 350 in the coming months and it will likely be followed by a cruiser based on the 650 cc platform as well.