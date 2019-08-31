Royal Enfield July 2019 Sales Analysis – Classic, Bullet, Thunderbird, 650 Twins

Royal Enfield posted more than 26 per cent de-growth in July 2019 as 49,182 units were retailed against 67,001 during the same month last year

Royal Enfield is going through a rough patch just as every other two-wheeler manufacturer present in the country and last month was no different. The domestic sales of the Chennai-based brand stood at just under 50,000 and it led to a massive YoY de-growth of 26.6 per cent as against 67,001 units during the corresponding month in 2018.

The best-selling Classic 350 managed only 29,439 units last month as against 44,054 units with 33 per cent sales slump. The Classic 350 continued to post underwhelming sales figures as its other 350 cc cousins like the Thunderbird 350 and Bullet 350 as both recorded 27 and 17 per cent de-growths in July 2019.

The Bullet Electra twinspark variant, on the other hand, saw a decline of 25 per cent as only 1,943 units were sold last month. The domestic volume of the Bullet 500 plummeted to just 94 units in July 2019 as against 323 units during the same month last year with 71 per cent YoY de-growth.

Royal Enfield Models July 2018 Sales July 2019 Sales Classic 350 44,054 29,439 Thunderbird 350 6,154 4,471 Bullet Electra Twinspark 2,594 1,943 Bullet 350 Twinspark 10,422 8,680 Bullet 500 323 94 Himalayan 811 1,619 Classic 500 2,152 627 Thunderbird 500 491 84 650 Twins – 2,225

The Himalayan dual-purpose adventure tourer was the only motorcycle to post positive sales growth amongst RE’s range and in fact, it doubled its sales to 1,619 units in July 2019 when compared to the same period twelve months ago. The Classic 500’s sales dipped to 627 units as it also saw 71 per cent decline as the Bullet 500.

The Thunderbird 500 had the worst month of all the motorcycles within Royal Enfield’s portfolio in July 2019 as only 84 units were sold against 491 units with 83 per cent sales slump. In contrary, the Interceptor 650 and Continental GT 650 continued to do supreme numbers last month as 2,225 units were retailed.

Royal Enfield is vigorously testing the updated Classic, Thunderbird and Bullet range with visual and ergonomic updates along with BSVI compliant engines having mechanical changes. They are expected to hit the market early next year.