Royal Enfield Interceptor Bear 650 Launching This FY In India

Royal Enfield Interceptor Bear 650 will be the first scrambler from the flagship 650 cc range and it will get a two-into-one exhaust system

Royal Enfield is currently in the process of developing several new motorcycle models, generating considerable buzz within the industry. Among these, the 450 cc and flagship 650 cc lineups are attracting notable attention. The 650 cc series has already introduced four motorcycles, with the most recent addition being the Shotgun 650.

Spy images indicate that the testing phase of a scrambler-styled motorcycle is progressing well and it will be one of the multiple new motorcycles planned for launch this financial year. It will likely be christened the Interceptor Bear 650 and will feature round-shaped LED headlamp with chrome casing and a single-pod instrument cluster.

It will be equipped with a circular LED tail lamp with chrome bezels, 18-inch front and 17-inch rear wire-spoked wheels running on block pattern tyres, a wide handlebar, sturdy footpegs, a muscular fuel tank similar to the Interceptor 650, minimalist body panels, a circular black rearview mirrors, premium surface finishes and badges, etc.

The motorcycle features upside-down front forks and twin shock absorbers at the rear for its suspension setup. Braking duties are handled by disc brakes at both the front and rear wheels, supported by a dual-channel ABS system. Expect the starting price of the scrambler to hover around Rs. 3.6-3.7 lakh (ex-showroom).

The Royal Enfield Interceptor Bear 650 will be propelled by the familiar 648 cc parallel twin-cylinder air- and oil-cooled engine, estimated to deliver a power output of 46.5 PS and 52 Nm of peak torque and the same performance numbers could be carried over. This powerplant will be paired with a six-speed transmission while a slipper and assist clutch will be a standard fitment.

The two-into-one exhaust system should help save some weight and it should aid in better off-roading capabilities compared to other 650 cc models as agility will be a key factor. In the second half of this year, RE will bring in the Guerrilla 450 neo-retro roadster while the Interceptor Bear 650 could make its global debut before the end of 2024 but no official confirmation has been made yet.