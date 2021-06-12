Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 Special Edition In Walkaround Video

Royal Enfield and Valentino Motor Company introduced four different colour schemes for Continental GT 650 and six for Int 650 as part of their special editions

Royal Enfield has enjoyed tremendous popularity with the Interceptor 650 and Continental GT 650 ever since their debut back in late 2018. The twins managed to outrun the competition from their more premium averseries and more crucially, they have helped in the brand establishing itself big time in the international scenes.

The 650 Twins garnered more than 2,000 unit sales a month on regular basis – a scarcely believable number in modern standards. Last year, RE introduced the special editions of Int 650 and Conti in the Italian market in partnership with its distributor, Valentino Motor Company, to celebrate half a decade of their relationship.

As many as six different paint schemes were made available including Matte Black, Matte Bronze and Black, Matte Military Green and Black, Matte Gray and Black, Gray and Black, as well as the two-one Green and Black. It must be noted that all of them carried a set of visual enhancements to give a more premium and elegant look with darker theme.

The engine casing, turn signals, brake levers, gear shifter, round-shaped headlamp, exhaust unit, tail lamp, etc were done up in black colour and thus a sportier stance was created as opposed to the chromed out bits you often find in the standard Interceptor 650 and Continental GT 650. The video we have attached gives an in-depth look into one of the special editions.

Royal Enfield and Valentino Motor Company also provides a host of accessories with the duo including fork gaiter, aluminium bumpers, throttle body covers, engine crash guard, crossbar covers, air intake cover, bar-end mirrors, tall windscreen, contrast red colour finished brake callipers and so on. It also gets a host of mechanical improvements.

They are Ohlins shocks, Zard exhaust with optional slip-ons, and Andreani-sourced fork catridges with optional multi-adjustable unit. The performance continues to be derives from the 648 cc parallel twin-cylinder engine with 270-degree firing order and it produces 47 PS maximum power and 52 Nm of peak torque, paired with a six-speed transmission with standard slipper clutch.