Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 Modified Into Katana Scrambler: Details

Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 is one of the most modification-friendly motorcycles available in the market. Here is what it will look like in its modified scrambler guise

Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 was launched in the year 2018 and since then the Indian two-wheeler manufacturer has updated the bike quite a few times. In addition to this, the Interceptor has always been on the radar of modifiers and we have already come across multiple unique Interceptor modifications.

In line with this, Neev Motorcycles, a popular two-wheeler modifier, have converted the bike into Katana Scrambler and it sports some unique touches. Let’s have a detailed look at the modification carried out in the retro machine.

RE Interceptor 650 Modified Into Katana Scrambler: The Interceptor 650 We All Want

A brief look at the modified Interceptor 650 reveals that the two-wheeler’s overall appeal has gone up by multiple folds and it is surely an eye magnet. Only a keen eye can spot that the two-wheeler is based on the Interceptor 650, as the use of a premium contrasting paint scheme, fatter tyres, custom exhaust and USD forks make it stand out.

The fuel tank remains the same; however, the play around with different colours along with the Katana branding lends it a unique appeal. The two-wheeler is grounded by 17-inch wheels at both ends, shod with broad 170/60 section block pattern rubber and not to forget the all-black wheel covers.

The braking hardware at the rear remains identical, while the front end gets a new 4-piston calliper mounted on the lathe machined discs. To make the motorcycle even more exciting, new all-aluminium custom clip-on handlebars have been installed, which further ups the scrambler stance.

Even the seat gets the custom stitching and the rear sub-frame has undergone slight alternations in order to accommodate a new tail tidy, custom mudguard and unique turn indicators. At the front, the new LED headlamp, custom bar end mirrors, a wider mudguard and engine cowl are some of the other major modifications.

In addition to this, the instrument cluster has been positioned near the fuel tank, on the right side, to give a clean look on the front. The Akrapovic exhaust on both ends seems to be slip-on units, using the original set of outlet pipes. To conclude, the two-wheeler now looks much more exciting and butch, at the same time maintaining the retro scrambler charm.

It is interesting to note that Royal Enfield is working on a new 650 Scrambler motorcycle, which will use the same underpinnings from the Interceptor 650 and Continental GT 650. It will likely be named Interceptor Bear 650 and could launch sometime in the year 2024.