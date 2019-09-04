Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 & GT650 Prices Hiked By Upto Rs. 6,400

Amidst the slowdown, RE has announced a price hike for Interceptor 650 & GT650, making them more expensive than KTM 390 Duke

The Royal Enfield Interceptor and Continental GT650 became the most affordable parallel-twin engine powered motorcycles in the Indian market when they were launched last year. The attractive price of both the bikes made them even more affordable than the KTM 390 Duke. However, Royal Enfield has now announced a hike of Rs 6,000 to Rs 6,400 hike in the price of both the bikes.

The hike is uniform across the variants of the Interceptor and the Continental GT650. Now the Interceptor starts at Rs 2.56 lakh, which is Rs 6,000 more expensive than the previous price. The Ravishing Red colour and Baker Express variants of the Interceptor now cost Rs 2.64 lakh while the Glitter & Dust variant of the Interceptor gets a price tag of Rs 2.76 lakh.

Interceptor 650 Variant Old Price New Price Mark three, Orange Crush, Silver Spectre Rs. 2.50 Lakh Rs. 2.56 Lakh Ravishing Red, Baker Express Rs. 2.58 Lakh Rs. 2.64 Lakh Glitter & Dust Rs. 2.70 Lakh Rs. 2.76 Lakh

The Continental GT650 now starts at Rs 2.71 lakh while the selected colours like the Dr Mayhem and Ice Queen are priced at Rs 2.79 lakh. The Mister Clean version is the most expensive and is priced at Rs 2.92 lakh. The Mr Clean version gets the highest price hike of Rs 6,400.

Interceptor GT 650 Variant Old Price New Price Ventura Blue, Black Magic Rs. 2.65 Lakh Rs. 2.71 Lakh Dr. Mayhem, Ice Queen Rs. 2.73 Lakh Rs. 2.79 Lakh Mister Clean Rs.2.85 Lakh Rs. 2.92 Lakh

Mechanically, the Royal Enfield 650 twins remain the same. It should be noted that the manufacturer is working on the BS6 version of the bikes, which will be launched next year. The launch new emission compliant version will further result in an increase in the price of the bikes.

The Royal Enfield Interceptor and Continental GT650 were extremely high in demand when it got launched in the market. There was a considerable waiting period on the bikes.

Both the bikes share the same 649cc, parallel-twin engine that generates a maximum power of 47 Bhp and peak torque of 52 Nm. It gets a fuel-injection system and a single-piece forged crankshaft with a balancer shaft, which makes the engine extremely smooth.