Royal Enfield Interceptor 350 Rendered In Its Production-Ready Avatar

The upcoming RE Interceptor 350 will offer the SOHC engine of the Meteor 350, in the retro-roadster package of the larger Interceptor 650

A little more than a week ago, a test model of a Royal Enfield Interceptor was spied in Chennai. This test mule had a single-cylinder engine, instead of a twin, and we speculated that this is the Interceptor 350. We expect this new motorcycle to launch next year, probably a few months after the next-generation Classic 350.

While we’re still waiting for more spy shots to emerge online, digital artists have been busy creating their own versions of the Interceptor 350. Here, we have one from Shoeb R. Kalania of IAB, which gets a few unique details. The motorcycle uses the RE Meteor 350 as a base, and one can recognise the round headlamp, suspension, frame, alloy wheels, etc., upon closer inspection.

The instrument console and handlebar have been lifted from the Interceptor 650. The fuel tank, however, is completely new, and features the same Royal Enfield logo as the Supernova variant of the Meteor. The seat is new as well; instead of a flat seat on the Interceptor, it is a stepped unit. This would be much easier to live with on a daily basis.

The tail section gets a single-piece grab rail and a simple brakelight, but doesn’t feature a mudguard or a tyre hugger in the rendering. The dual rear shockers are from the Interceptor 650, as is the entire exhaust system. The position of the footpegs has also been altered; they aren’t as far forward as the Meteor, but not as rear set as the Interceptor.

The engine of the Interceptor 350 will be the same 349cc, air-cooled, single-cylinder motor as the Meteor 350. This powerplant delivers 20.2 HP of maximum power and 27 Nm of peak torque, and comes paired to a 5-speed gearbox. Unlike the Interceptor 650, a slipper clutch won’t be available here.

The motorcycle will offer disc brakes on both wheels, with twin-channel ABS as standard. We’re not sure if the Interceptor will offer the ‘tripper’ navigation feature though. When the motorcycle arrives, it will compete directly with the likes of Honda CB350 H’ness, Benelli Imperiale 400, and Jawa 42.